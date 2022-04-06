Tribe officials: Bill helps prosecution in domestic violence cases

Apr. 6—Choctaw Nation leaders said a recent bill reauthorization shows Congress supports tribes and their criminal justice systems in wake of the McGirt decision.

President Joe Biden signed into law last month a reauthorization through 2027 of the Violence Against Women Act, which originally provided legal protections for women from domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking. The reauthorization reinforces education and training for law enforcement and judicial officials — while extending protections to Native Americans and expanding tribal jurisdiction in such crimes.

"It's a recognition of the sovereignty that we've always had," Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton said.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2020 Congress never "disestablished" the reservation status of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and overturned the state conviction of Jimcy McGirt, who was retried in federal court and sentenced to life in prison. Subsequent rulings by Oklahoma's Appellate Court applied the analysis to the remaining Five Tribes and the Quapaw Nation.

That decision meant Oklahoma lost criminal jurisdiction over Native Americans in what is defined by federal statute as "Indian Country."

This year's VAWA bill expanded tribal jurisdiction to arrest and prosecute non-Native Americans who commit certain crimes against Native Americans. Those crimes are assault of tribal justice personnel, child violence, dating violence, domestic violence, obstruction of justice, sexual violence, sex trafficking, stalking, and violation of a protection order.

Prior to this year's reauthorization, tribes were limited to the arrest and prosecution of non-Natives who committed acts of dating violence, domestic violence, and violated protective orders against Native Americans.

The Choctaw Nation is only one of 27 tribes across the nation that have implemented the jurisdiction given to tribal nations through VAWA.

Choctaw Nation Lead Tribal Prosecutor Kara Bacon said the VAWA reauthorization will help tribes ensure public safety within their reservations.

"We were excited because this helped close the gap on some of those crimes that were having to be sent to the federal government that may not have been violent crimes that they weren't getting to right away," Bacon said.

Choctaw Nation data shows an influx of domestic violence cases filed in tribal district court after the McGirt decision was applied in 2021.

Five domestic violence cases — with one case falling under the VAWA special jurisdiction — were filed in Choctaw Nation District Court in 2020.

Domestic violence cases filed in tribal district court jumped the next year to 245 — with 84 cases filed under VAWA.

A total of 37 protective orders were filed in 2020 with the number jumping to 152 in 2021.

"Government functions best at the local level," Batton said. "We in the Choctaw Nation, we know best how to handle our tribal members."

Batton said tribe's first goal is to rehabilitate offenders through the judicial system and a bevy of tribal services.

Judgement and sentences given by the tribal court are bound by Tribal Law and Order Act, an Act both Bacon and Batton want to see modified.

Under the federal law, the tribe is limited to sentencing defendants to three years — with a maximum of nine years for "stacked" charges.

"I definitely think it's a travesty to have the state court have the ability to punish or sentence people well beyond nine years," Bacon said. "I hate to see that and that's why we hope that the federal government picks up a lot of those cases. But when they don't, it's the tribal victims that are left wanting to see more."

Batton said he is willing to work with Congress on getting the law changed to allow tribal courts to give sentences in line with state and federal sentencing guidelines.

"I think it's the right move to make sure that we are able to govern or self-govern ourselves at the lowest level," Batton said.

Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com