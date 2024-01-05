Tribes come together as Palm Springs film festival honors ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Members of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuillla Indians and Osage Nation at an event Friday at the Agua Caliente Cultural Museum in Palm Springs.

Nearly 1,400 miles separate the Agua Caliente’s lands in the Californian desert from the Osage Nation’s reservation in northeastern Oklahoma. But that distance is being bridged as Palm Springs hosts a film festival where the Osage people's story is being honored.

As they came together for a cultural exchange event on Friday in Palm Springs, the leaders of both tribes said they are struck by all their two communities share. That includes a love for their own customs and traditions and the hope and struggle that come with attempting to ensure those traditions are passed down.

Then there is the desire to tell their stories and, as Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians Chairman Reid Milanovich put it, do so in their own authentic voice.

“Our stories must be told by us through our eyes as native people as the rightful owners of these narratives,” he said.

Members of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuillla Indians Bird Singers and Dancers during an event Friday at the Agua Caliente Cultural Museum in Palm Springs.

Friday’s meeting, which saw a demonstration of Agua Caliente bird singing before leaders of each tribe presented gifts to each other and then went on a tour of the Agua Caliente’s new cultural center on tribal land adjacent to downtown, was in part a celebration of what Milanovich said were recent successes each tribe has had in telling its stories.

For the Osage Nation, that success was the acclaimed release of last year's' Martin Scorsese film “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which details a horrific period in the 1920s when several Osage members were murdered by criminals seeking to exploit the oil on Osage Land.

The Agua Caliente’s most prominent recent achievement, meanwhile, was the opening of the Agua Caliente Cultural Museum, a 48,000-square-foot museum dedicated to the tribe’s history and culture.

“This film, and opening of our cultural plaza, create a dramatic turning point in this country,” Milanovich said. “Our bold statements of how to tell our own stories create a path for other native people to follow.”

The meeting and cultural exchange between the two tribes took place in front of the museum on the day after the Palm Springs International Film Awards, during which the film's cast and director Martin Scorsese were honored for their work on it.

"Killers of the Flower Moon" Director Martin Scorsese gives an acceptance speech for the Vanguard Award during the Palm Springs International Film Awards on Thursday.

Osage Nation Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear said that he was thankful the tribes could support each other as they strive to tell their own stories and inspired by the success of the Agua Caliente and their cultural center and plaza. He added his tribe has plans to build a similar facility but must now make them come to fruition.

“We thank you for showing us it can be done,” he said.

Following the exchange ceremony, Standing Bear told The Desert Sun that one of the biggest challenges his tribe faces is preserving its language in a modern country where everything is in English.

However, he said that there have been recent successes, including the creation of keyboards that allow tribal members to type in the language, which he says show how the tribe is embracing modern tech and integrating its culture into it.

He added that the movie itself has also given many younger tribal members a new appreciation of their culture and history.

“It shows that it’s pretty cool,” he said. “It's one thing if your parents or grandparents say it; it’s another thing if Martin Scorsese says it.”

Among those attending the event was actor Jesse Plemons, who portrayed an agent investigating the murders in the movie. Plemons said he felt very honored and moved to witness the mutual respect and understanding evident in the exchange.

He added that he appreciates acting in part because it is a unique way to learn by being immersed in a story and that the film has given him a new appreciation of the importance of educating yourself and simply listening, which he thinks a lot of people can benefit from.

“This story is one of many that have been buried and haven’t been told for years and years and years,” Plemons said. “What I’ve learned is the truth is there if you want to find it.”

Standing Bear concluded his comments during the event by describing how the tribe plans to preserve its traditions and culture while also being modern.

“That’s why our young people, they’ve got to take all that they learn — but don’t forget our ways,” he said.

