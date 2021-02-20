Tribes have high hopes as Haaland confirmation hearing nears

  • FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2020, file photo the Biden administration's nominee for Secretary of Interior, Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., speaks at The Queen Theater in Wilmington Del. Haaland has stood with fellow tribal members in protesting an oil pipeline, advocating for protecting cultural landmarks and criticizing destruction of Native American sites near the U.S.-Mexico border. Native Americans have reason to believe the two-term U.S. congresswoman will push forward on long-simmering issues in Indian Country if she's confirmed as secretary of the Interior Department. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
  • FILE - In this March 5, 2020, file photo Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., Native American Caucus co-chair, joined at right by Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, speaks to reporters about the 2020 Census on Capitol Hill in Washington. Native Americans have reason to believe the two-term U.S. congresswoman will push forward on long-simmering issues in Indian Country if she's confirmed as secretary of the Interior Department. A confirmation hearing is scheduled Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
  • FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2016, file photo, Dakota Access Pipeline protesters sit in a prayer circle at the Front Line Camp as a line of law enforcement officers make their way across the camp to remove the protesters and relocate to the overflow camp a few miles to the south on Highway 1806 in Morton County, N.D. President Joe Biden has committed to regular and meaningful consultation with tribal nations on federal policies and projects that affect them. The Interior Department has scheduled a series of talks with tribes in March 2021 on health, the economy, racial justice and the environment. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)
1 / 3

Haaland Interior Department

FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2020, file photo the Biden administration's nominee for Secretary of Interior, Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., speaks at The Queen Theater in Wilmington Del. Haaland has stood with fellow tribal members in protesting an oil pipeline, advocating for protecting cultural landmarks and criticizing destruction of Native American sites near the U.S.-Mexico border. Native Americans have reason to believe the two-term U.S. congresswoman will push forward on long-simmering issues in Indian Country if she's confirmed as secretary of the Interior Department. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FELICIA FONSECA
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Deb Haaland stood with fellow tribal members protesting an oil pipeline outside a reservation in North Dakota, advocated for protecting cultural landmarks in her home state of New Mexico and pointedly told government witnesses in a hearing about blasting sacred Native American sites near the U.S.-Mexico border: “I don't know how you can sleep at night.”

Native Americans have reason to believe the two-term U.S. congresswoman will push forward on long-simmering issues in Indian Country if she's confirmed as secretary of the Interior Department, which has broad oversight of tribal affairs and energy development. Unlike most people who have held the job, she won't need to be schooled on the history of Native Americans or tribal sovereignty. She already knows.

The Laguna Pueblo woman often draws on her own experience as a single mother and the teachings of her ancestors as a reminder that action the U.S. takes today on climate change, the environment and sacred sites will impact generations to come.

Haaland, 60, would be the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency. A confirmation hearing is scheduled Tuesday. And while her support of the Green New Deal has put her in the crosshairs of some Republicans, Haaland is expected to have enough votes to secure the post.

President Joe Biden has committed to regular and meaningful consultation with tribal nations on federal policies and projects that affect them. The Interior Department has scheduled a series of talks with tribes in March on health, the economy, racial justice and the environment. Biden also vowed to restore the White House Tribal Nations Conference, an annual gathering of tribal leaders that occurred during the Obama administration.

Native Americans see Haaland's nomination as the best chance to ask for more — to move from consultation to consent and to put more land into the hands of tribal nations either outright or through stewardship agreements.

“When tribal governments that are sovereign nations say no, it needs to mean something,” said Judith LeBlanc, a citizen of the Caddo Tribe of Oklahoma and director of the Native Organizers Alliance, a national group that works for social and policy changes. “It needs to be part of the process of deciding our energy needs, the process of deciding anything that will affect land, water, air or our social and civil rights.”

The concept of free and prior informed consent is in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People and outlined in the Green New Deal. Former presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Julian Castro also included it in their platforms, but it hasn't gained widespread traction in the U.S.

Supporters say it would be a way to ensure sovereign tribal nations are part of the decision-making, rather than notified of projects already in the works that impact them — on or off their land — or not informed at all.

Had it been in place, advocates say, oil never would have flowed through the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota, the Trump administration would not have downsized Bears Ears National Monument in southern Utah, and the area around Chaco Canyon in northwestern New Mexico would be permanently protected from oil and gas drilling — all in line with Haaland's stances.

Yet Larry Roberts, an expert in federal Indian law at Arizona State University who served under President Barack Obama in the Interior Department, said it's not that easy.

“Some of the things tribes want will require legislation, and I think that's going to be a higher hurdle," said Roberts, a citizen of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin. “Deb Haaland can't do it alone.”

Oglala Sioux President Kevin Killer understands that.

“Time goes fast," he said. “We have a unique opportunity” now with Democrats controlling the House and Senate.

Ira Vandever, who is Navajo from the largely Navajo community of Haystack in New Mexico, said Indian Country is going to keep a close watch on Haaland to ensure she’s held accountable in acting on behalf of Indigenous people and “our Mother Earth.” The ultimate goal, he said, is to create a way for tribes to have full autonomy over their land.

“We don't want sympathy and patronizing,” he said.

Some Republicans have vowed to oppose Haaland's nomination, saying her “radical ideas” don't fit in with a rural way of life, particularly in the West. They cited her support for the Green New Deal and Biden's recent moratorium on oil and gas drilling on federal lands — which doesn't apply to tribal lands — and her opposition to fracking and the Keystone XL oil pipeline.

LeBlanc called the opposition “fear mongering of the worst kind” and said Haaland is more than qualified for the job. Native American tribes overwhelmingly support the nomination.

Requests made to Haaland's congressional office and the Interior Department to interview her were declined.

The Interior Department has broad authority in Indian Country, including managing federal relations with tribes, making decisions on federal recognition of tribes, administering mineral rights on tribal land, educating some Native Americans and providing police forces. The department also runs national parks, oversees wildlife and endangered species, and approves oil and gas drilling and mining.

Ryan Flynn, director of the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association, said climate change likely will play a prominent role in policy decisions under Biden. Even so, demand for oil and gas is likely to continue for decades, he said.

“How can we be leaders when it comes to responsible production?” he said.

That debate has played out for decades at Chaco Canyon. The national monument sits amid a checkerboard of Navajo Nation, private and public land. Individual Navajos who were given allotments of land benefit from oil and gas development, while pueblo tribes elsewhere in New Mexico have sought a permanent ban on extraction.

“In those situations where there’s disagreement, it’s just a harder issue to solve,” Roberts said. “But it doesn’t mean that someone should come in with a heavy hand and say, ‘This is how we’re going to do it.’ Tribal consultation has to be a continuing dialogue and meaningful to be effective."

As a freshman lawmaker, Haaland led a subcommittee that oversees national forests, parks and public land. In those hearings and others, she points out that tribes haven't had much voice in determining what happens on their ancestral lands, and the U.S. has failed to uphold promises made through treaties and other acts.

Tribal nations have been pushing for the federal government to return land that was home to Indigenous people long before it became the U.S. Sometimes referred to as reparations, it's part of a growing movement known as “Land Back.”

High on the list: Mount Rushmore in the Black Hills of South Dakota. Many Native Americans consider the monument featuring the faces of four U.S. presidents a symbol of white supremacy and a desecration to the area known to Lakota people as Paha Sapa, “the heart of everything that is."

Char Miller, an environmental historian at Pomona College in California, said the U.S. has a moral responsibility to at least co-manage public land with tribes that have been stewards of it for millennia, building off agreements that already exist with fisheries and in national forests.

Some Native Americans want Mount Rushmore removed, while others want a share in its economic benefits.

For Nick Tilsen, returning the area and other public lands to Indigenous people would be a way for Biden to show he's serious about racial justice.

“We want to see action,” said Tilsen, an Oglala Lakota citizen and president of the activist organization NDN collective. "In this time of racial justice and reckoning, we want to make sure Indigenous people aren’t left out of that narrative.”

___

Fonseca is a member of the AP’s Race and Ethnicity team. Follow her on Twitter at https://twitter.com/FonsecaAP

Recommended Stories

  • Malaysian news portal fined for readers' comments, raising free speech fears

    Malaysia's highest court on Friday found news portal Malaysiakini in contempt over comments about the judiciary posted by readers, a ruling condemned by rights groups as a clampdown on free speech. The Federal Court found Malaysiakini was fully responsible for publishing readers' comments that were critical of the judiciary and fined the news portal 500,000 ringgit ($123,762). The landmark ruling comes on the heels of increasing concerns from rights groups over a crackdown on dissent under Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

  • Exclusive: White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

    The White House has been reaching out to social media companies including Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet Inc's Google about clamping down on COVID misinformation and getting their help to stop it from going viral, a senior administration official said. President Joe Biden, who has raced to curb the pandemic since taking office, has made inoculating Americans one of his top priorities and called the move "a wartime effort." Since the onset of the pandemic, calls from lawmakers asking the companies to tackle the spread of COVID misinformation on their platforms have grown.

  • Kremlin tells West to pull back from idea of Navalny-related sanctions

    The Kremlin said on Friday it hoped the United States and European Union would fall back on common sense and resist calls to impose new sanctions on Moscow over its treatment of opposition politician Alexei Navalny. The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to name as early as Friday companies it believes are helping build Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany, according to sources, a move that could prompt sanctions on the nearly completed project. Diplomats have also said that the European Union is set to impose travel bans and asset freezes on allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin in March in response to the jailing of Navalny this month by a Russian court.

  • Even Minnesota felt the effects of the Texas storm

    Power outages triggered by once-in-a-lifetime winter weather in southern states crept to the corners of western Minnesota this week. A stretch of rural southwestern Minnesota and the city of Moorhead in the northwest — unlike most of Minnesota — are part of a regional electrical grid that travels through the Dakotas south to the edges of Texas. As record low temperatures, complicated by severe ...

  • Church People

    A heartfelt and laugh-out-loud faith-based comedy film, CHURCH PEOPLE is the story of real people with real struggles and their unique paths to discovering what faith in Jesus is all about. It all starts when “America's youth pastor,” Guy Sides, realizes he’s stuck in the megachurch marketing machine and wants to find his passion again. But when Guy attempts to get back to the heart of ministry, he is thrust into the throes of dissuading his zany church leadership from performing a strange an

  • Amid wave of violence, Asian Americans, Black communities build coalitions

    It felt like a proper response that wasn't just ‘We need more cops, we need more cops, we need more cops,'" one activist said.

  • Op-Ed: This year, Black History Month has been overtaken by white history made on Jan. 6

    In 2021, Black history and white history converged at the Capitol, and it was not a pretty coming together.

  • Buttigieg could 'feel the history swirling' when Kamala Harris swore him in

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg talked to NBC News' “Stay Tuned” about his historic Cabinet appointment and the challenges of being a gay Christian.

  • Report: Federal judge says assailant who attacked her family had dossier on Justice Sonia Sotomayor

    Federal Judge Esther Salas has sought legislation to scrub personal information about judges from the internet after an attacker killed her son.

  • One Of Keke Palmer's Favorite Skincare Products Is A $17 Drugstore Balm

    "You really just have to say you got your own back."

  • Texans face water disruptions as state thaws after Arctic temperatures

    Across Texas, the US state hardest hit by a deadly cold snap, utility companies gradually restored power after widespread outages, but hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses remain without electricity, and many residents are dealing with frozen pipes and water disruptions.

  • COVID-19 deaths top 100,000 in Africa as continent grapples with 2nd wave

    The reported death toll from COVID-19 in Africa surpassed 100,000 on Friday, as the world's second-largest and second-most populous continent grapples with a fresh wave of infections. Out of the more than 3.79 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the 54-nation continent, at least 100,294 people have died since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest data from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "This pandemic is raging," Dr. John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said during a press briefing Thursday, as the death toll approached the 100,000 mark.

  • Columbia Professor Carl Hart Admitted to Using Heroin Every Day in New Book

    The father of three opened up about his heroin use in his new book, 'Drug Use for Grown-ups,' claiming it helps him maintain his work-life balance.

  • Extreme weather is the culprit in the Texas power crisis, but that's not our worst problem

    The greater threat we face is the daily bombardment of cyberattacks on our nation’s critical infrastructure — most notably on the electric sector.

  • Indonesian capital slammed by monsoon floods, more than 1,000 forced to evacuate

    Severe flooding across several areas in the Indonesian capital forced more than a thousand people to flee their homes on Saturday, with the country’s meteorology agency warning the conditions were set to continue for the next week. Some 1,380 Jakarta residents were evacuated from southern and eastern areas of the city, home to 10 million people, after floodwaters reached up to 1.8 meters high in some areas, said Sabdo Kurnianto, the acting head of Jakarta's disaster mitigation agency in a statement. People posted photos on social media of residents wading through shoulder-high muddy waters, cars almost entirely submerged, and search teams evacuating elderly residents in rubber dinghies in the peak of the monsoon season.

  • Biden administration designates Russian ship as helping to build Nord Stream 2 pipeline

    The Biden administration on Friday identified a Russian ship and a company it believes are helping to build the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, but the entities had already been sanctioned by the Trump administration and the project's opponents in Congress said the move would do little to halt work on it. The State Department said in a report to Congress that the Russian ship, the Fortuna, and its owner, KVT-RUS, had been designated, a process that starts new sanctions, two lawmakers said. Both entities had been sanctioned by former President Donald Trump on his last full day in office last month for helping to build the natural gas pipeline to bring Russian gas to Europe via Germany.

  • U.S. House Democrats advance $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill

    President Joe Biden's push for a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill took a step forward on Friday as a U.S. House of Representatives committee unveiled the legislation Democrats hope to pass by late next week. The 591-page bill, stitched together by the House Budget Committee, would carry out Biden's proposals to provide additional money for COVID-19 vaccines and other medical equipment. Biden toured a Pfizer vaccine manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan, amid efforts to ramp up production, with only about 15% of the U.S. population vaccinated against the coronavirus so far.

  • 9 more convictions tossed in infamous Chicago police scandal

    A judge on Friday threw out felony convictions of nine more people framed by a disgraced former Chicago police sergeant, including that of a man who gained fame more than two decades ago when his life in a notorious housing project was chronicled in an award-winning documentary. The judge's ruling at the request of Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office is the latest chapter in a story of corruption that dates back years and led courts beginning in 2016 to start overturning convictions in drug cases of African Americans who were framed by former Sgt. Ronald Watts. With Friday's ruling, judges have thrown out well over 100 convictions.

  • Pfizer commits to doubling vaccine supply in response to President Biden's call for a quicker rollout

    "We're now on track to have enough vaccine supply for all Americans by the end of July," Biden said at a press conference in a Pfizer plant.

  • Rep. Clyburn explains why broadband is crucial to America’s COVID-19 recovery

    No date has been set for President Joe Biden to address the joint session of Congress. The address will mark the president’s first speech, but not to be confused with a State of the Union address. At some point in the near future, Biden is expected to stand before the joint body of federal lawmakers to lay out his plan for the year to Congress and the American people, while at the same time offering hope and optimism for the future.