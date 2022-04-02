Tribes rebuke governor's Fox News comments

Apr. 2—Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt made his case against the McGirt decision this week on Fox News — which brought responses from the state's tribal leaders.

Stitt said in a less than 2-minute interview on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that there were two sets of laws in Oklahoma, depending on if a person was Native American following the July 2020 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma that changed criminal jurisdiction.

The governor brought up the case of 28-year-old Daniel Vivier, an Ada man who was charged as a youthful offender in 2011 along with two others in the 2011 beating and robbery of an 85-year-old man at his Pontotoc County home.

Vivier accepted a sentence modification in 2013 for seven felony counts and was sentenced to 40 years in prison with 10 years suspended.

In March 2021, Vivier's state charges, conviction and sentences were vacated after the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals applied the McGirt ruling to the Chickasaw Nation.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma and the Chickasaw Nation both said that due to statutes of limitation, neither the federal government nor the Chickasaw Nation would be able to pick up the case against Vivier, who was released from state custody on April 6, 2021.

Following an August 2021 ruling by OCCA that said the McGirt ruling could not be used retroactively in cases where the defendant has exhausted all appeals and a final judgement issued, the state of Oklahoma filed a motion to have the relief vacated and for Vivier to serve out his remaining sentence.

A hearing on the matter was scheduled for December 2021 but did not occur due to Vivier not being located in order to serve proper notice of the hearing.

Stitt also said that death-row inmates were doing DNA tests to prove Native American ancestry in an attempt to have their state convictions overturned.

Court records show a death-row inmate convicted for two counts of murder in McClain County did submit an at-home DNA test showing "'indigenous American lineage" during his trial, but the claim was rejected by a judge.

A spokesperson with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections told an Oklahoma City television station on Thursday that "Only court-ordered, professionally administered DNA tests are allowed inside ODOC facilities. The overwhelming majority of those are done to settle issues of paternity" and that at-home DNA tests were not allowed to be sent to inmates.

Stitt also said that police were "having a tough time" determining who was Native American or not in eastern Oklahoma.

Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton said that Stitt was misrepresenting the truth when it came to the McGirt decision.

"Once again, Gov. Stitt has chosen to blatantly misrepresent the issues involved in the McGirt decision and its impact," Batton said. "Rather than cooperating with tribes to ensure public safety, he spreads falsehoods, misinformation and racist ideas."

Batton said his tribe has added more than 120 new public safety positions, including 38 new police officers since McGirt was decided with tribal prosecutors filing 622 felony cases in 2021.

"While some cases have moved from state to tribal or federal courts, the Choctaw Nation and other tribes are doing their duty and holding perpetrators accountable," Batton said.

The Cherokee Nation, of which Stitt is an enrolled member, issued a statement on Twitter.

"#ThankfulThursday: As a tribe of 410,402 citizens, we're thankful for the 410,401 Cherokee citizens who aren't going on TV to undermine our rights and sovereignty."

Batton said tribal nations will continue to ensure the safety of communities in Oklahoma and will work with all agencies towards that goal.

"We have dozens of agreements in place that allow law enforcement officers to continue to do their jobs, and we are disappointed the governor continues to lie and denigrate that work."

