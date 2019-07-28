Is Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Limited’s (NSE:TBZ) 13% Return On Capital Employed Good News?

Today we'll look at Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Limited (NSE:TBZ) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri:

0.13 = ₹653m ÷ (₹14b - ₹9.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri has an ROCE of 13%.

Does Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. It appears that Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri's ROCE is fairly close to the Specialty Retail industry average of 13%. Separate from how Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

Our data shows that Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri currently has an ROCE of 13%, compared to its ROCE of 6.0% 3 years ago. This makes us think the business might be improving. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri's past growth compares to other companies.

NSEI:TBZ Past Revenue and Net Income, July 28th 2019

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri has total assets of ₹14b and current liabilities of ₹9.3b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 65% of its total assets. Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri has a fairly high level of current liabilities, meaningfully impacting its ROCE.