TribLive front pages from the day of President John F. Kennedy's assassination

Nov. 22—On this day 60 years ago, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated while taking part in a parade in Dallas, Texas.

Kennedy was killed and Texas Gov. John Connally, who was riding with Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, was injured as their motorcade passed through the city's Dealey Plaza.

News of the assassination reached all corners of the globe, and many newspapers published special editions in order to bring the news to readers as quickly as possible.

Here are front pages from the TribLive family of newspapers from that day as well as the day after, Nov. 23, 1963.

Daily Dispatch, Nov. 22, 1963

Valley Daily News, Nov. 22, 1963

Tribune-Review Extra, Nov. 22, 1963

Daily Dispatch, Nov. 23, 1963

Valley Daily News, Nov. 23, 1963

Tribune-Review, Nov. 23, 1963

