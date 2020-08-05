    Advertisement

    Tribune Publishing: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    CHICAGO (AP) _ Tribune Publishing Co. (TPCO) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $606,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

    The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 14 cents per share.

    The media company posted revenue of $183.1 million in the period.

    For the current quarter ending in October, Tribune Publishing said it expects revenue in the range of $188 million to $193 million.

    Tribune Publishing shares have dropped 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $9.43, a rise of 17% in the last 12 months.

