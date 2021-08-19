A Tribune Resources Limited (ASX:TBR) insider increased their holdings by 0.4% last year

Looking at Tribune Resources Limited's (ASX:TBR ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Tribune Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CEO, MD & Executive Director Anthony Billis made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$332k worth of shares at a price of AU$5.53 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of AU$5.54. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Tribune Resources share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Anthony Billis was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Tribune Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Tribune Resources insiders own 35% of the company, worth about AU$101m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Tribune Resources Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Tribune Resources shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Tribune Resources insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Tribune Resources and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

