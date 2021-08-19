A Tribune Resources Limited (ASX:TBR) insider increased their holdings by 0.4% last year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Looking at Tribune Resources Limited's (ASX:TBR ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

See our latest analysis for Tribune Resources

Tribune Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CEO, MD & Executive Director Anthony Billis made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$332k worth of shares at a price of AU$5.53 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of AU$5.54. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Tribune Resources share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Anthony Billis was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Tribune Resources is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Tribune Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Tribune Resources insiders own 35% of the company, worth about AU$101m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Tribune Resources Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Tribune Resources shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Tribune Resources insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Tribune Resources and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

Of course Tribune Resources may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 3 Stocks

    Few investors have realized better sustained profits than George Soros. His hedge fund’s annualized returns exceeded 30% for over 30 years, and made him one of the world’s richest men. He gained fame in 1992 when he made a famous bet against the Pound Sterling and generated over $1 billion in profits in just 24 hours. While his political activities have generated controversy and criticism, no one can doubt his financial acumen. He bases that acumen on a simple aphorism: “If investing is entertai

  • Questor: 'We bought this stock at $4 but they could go to $500'

    Moore’s law – which says computing power roughly doubles every 18 months – is named after Gordon Moore, the co-founder of Intel, so it’s perhaps appropriate that the company has been the law’s biggest beneficiary. Unfortunately Moore’s law is now looking shaky – and so too is Intel’s grip on the semiconductor industry.

  • Why Did the Stock Market Just Take a Late-Day Dive?

    The stock market remained relatively flat during much of the day on Wednesday. However, significant movements in long-term Treasury bond yields led some committee members to conclude that market participants don't necessarily believe that price stability is a given.

  • Like Dividends? I Bet You'll Love These 3 Stocks

    Simple, straightforward, recurring revenue kinds of products make these names perfect dividend-paying companies.

  • Lucid Stock Drops After Unexpected Earnings Release. It Shouldn’t.

    The electric vehicle maker filed its second-quarter financial report. There's even less useful information for investors than usual.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    The best investors in the world swear by holding high-quality companies for decades on end. These stocks fit that bill.

  • This E-Commerce Stock Just Outgrew Amazon, Etsy, and Wayfair

    Amazon, for example, fell nearly 8% on its earnings report after the company missed revenue estimates with growth slowing from 44% in the first quarter to 27% in the second quarter. At Etsy, which fell 10% on its second-quarter earnings report, the drop-off was even steeper as the artisan-based online marketplace posted revenue growth of 23% compared to growth of 132% in the first quarter. CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS), which was formerly known as U.S. Auto Parts before the company was overhauled under CEO Lev Peker, posted 32% revenue growth in its second quarter to $157.5 million, which was well ahead of estimates at $133.4 million.

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.

  • 29 Stocks That Every Retiree Should Own

    It's hard to imagine that there's an investor in America -- particularly one nearing retirement age -- who didn't rethink their strategy between the outbreak of the virus and today. A lot has changed...

  • China Dip Buyers Finally Reach ‘Breaking Point’ After 56% Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- After several crushing months, dip-buyers are finally starting to abandon Chinese tech stocks.The $4.9 billion KraneShares CSI China Internet Fund (ticker KWEB) has posted two straight days of outflows, putting the exchange-traded fund on track to break its five-week streak of inflows, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s as losses approach 60% from its mid-February high, with China’s wide-ranging regulatory crackdown battering fund mainstays from Tencent Holdings Ltd.

  • 3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

    Instead of chasing high yields, investors should focus on well-run companies that can afford to double their dividends because they generate robust earnings and FCF growth. Apple started paying dividends again in 2012 -- more than 16 years after it halted its original dividend -- and it's raised that payout every subsequent year.

  • This Lidar Company Is Set to Debut on Nasdaq Today. The Stock Could Pop.

    AEye wrapped up its merger with a special purpose acquisition and will ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq Wednesday to mark the occasion.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 20 Years of Dividend Increases

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 20 years of dividend increases. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 20 Years of Dividend Increases. Typical dividend stocks are known to be some of the most […]

  • ‘The Next Facebook Inc. (FB)’: 10 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued internet stocks with huge upside. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to ‘The Next Facebook’: 5 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside. The age of internet and social media has minted several billionaires at the market over the past decade […]

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Double Next Year

    These two companies operate in different industries, but have the same potential for a share price boom.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Trying to time the market rarely works. Even if you get lucky once or twice, the odds of correctly predicting the future on a consistent basis are virtually nonexistent. That's why I take a long-term approach, looking for high-quality stocks I can hold for at least five years.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Surging after Strong Earnings. Here’s What to Know.

    Shares of graphics-chips maker Nvidia are rising in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings. Games and data-center revenue set records.

  • AMC CEO Is Smartly Selling Shares

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) has been the subject of intense investor interest in 2021. Redditers encouraged each other to buy shares of the movie theater chain and hold them until the stock price rose to astronomical levels. Through no fault of its own, AMC was devastated during the coronavirus pandemic when it had to shut its doors to the viewing public.

  • Moderna (MRNA) Begins Rare Disease Study, Inks Supply Agreement

    Moderna (MRNA) doses first patient in phase I/II study with mRNA-3705 for the treatment of a rare multi-organ disorder. The company also revises the supply agreement with the Canadian Government for its COVID vaccine.

  • Overnight demand for Fed facility hits record $1.12 trillion Wednesday

    Demand for the Federal Reserve's reverse repurchase program hit a new high on Wednesday as banks, money-market funds and others park some $1.12 trillion dollars in the facility overnight.