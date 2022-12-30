Tribune Resources Limited's (ASX:TBR) Stock Financial Prospects Look Bleak: Should Shareholders Be Prepared For A Share Price Correction?

Tribune Resources' (ASX:TBR) stock is up by 8.9% over the past three months. However, its weak financial performance indicators makes us a bit doubtful if that trend could continue. In this article, we decided to focus on Tribune Resources' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Tribune Resources is:

2.5% = AU$7.5m ÷ AU$299m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.03 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Tribune Resources' Earnings Growth And 2.5% ROE

It is quite clear that Tribune Resources' ROE is rather low. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 15%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 9.2% seen by Tribune Resources was possibly a result of it having a lower ROE. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

That being said, we compared Tribune Resources' performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 32% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Tribune Resources''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Tribune Resources Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 54% (implying that 46% of the profits are retained), most of Tribune Resources' profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the company's shrinking earnings. With only a little being reinvested into the business, earnings growth would obviously be low or non-existent. To know the 3 risks we have identified for Tribune Resources visit our risks dashboard for free.

In addition, Tribune Resources has been paying dividends over a period of five years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is preferred by the management even though earnings have been in decline.

Summary

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on Tribune Resources. Because the company is not reinvesting much into the business, and given the low ROE, it's not surprising to see the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. You can do your own research on Tribune Resources and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

