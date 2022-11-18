Tribune Resources Limited's (ASX:TBR) CEO Will Probably Struggle To See A Pay Rise This Year

The underwhelming performance at Tribune Resources Limited (ASX:TBR) recently has probably not pleased shareholders. At the upcoming AGM on 25 November 2022, shareholders may have the opportunity to influence management to turn the performance around by voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. We think most shareholders will probably pass the CEO compensation, based on what we gathered.

How Does Total Compensation For Anton Billis Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Tribune Resources Limited has a market capitalization of AU$179m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as AU$207k for the year to June 2022. Notably, that's a decrease of 26% over the year before. We note that the salary portion, which stands at AU$183.4k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations below AU$301m, reported a median total CEO compensation of AU$371k. In other words, Tribune Resources pays its CEO lower than the industry median. What's more, Anton Billis holds AU$57m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component

2022

2021

Proportion (2022)

Salary

AU$183k

AU$183k

89%

Other

AU$23k

AU$96k

11%

Total Compensation

AU$207k

AU$279k

100%

On an industry level, around 60% of total compensation represents salary and 40% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Tribune Resources pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

Tribune Resources Limited's Growth

Tribune Resources Limited has reduced its earnings per share by 63% a year over the last three years. It saw its revenue drop 30% over the last year.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Tribune Resources Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of -39% over three years, Tribune Resources Limited shareholders would by and large be disappointed. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

Along with the business performing poorly, shareholders have suffered with poor share price returns on their investments, suggesting that there's little to no chance of them being in favor of a CEO pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, they can question the management's plans and strategies to turn performance around and reassess their investment thesis in regards to the company.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. We identified 3 warning signs for Tribune Resources (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

