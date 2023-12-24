Tribune-Star and community partners deliver 650 Christmas baskets

Dec. 23—For many years, Lauren Tevlin has volunteered with the Tribune-Star Christmas basket distribution, and Saturday was no different.

At one point, the 18-year-old stood in a trailer at Dreiser Square and helped unload banana boxes filled with food to Terre Haute South Rotary members, who, in turn, delivered them to residents.

Later, she helped her dad, Terry, distribute food baskets at the public housing community.

"I help out wherever they need me," said Lauren, a Terre Haute South High School senior. Participating "gives us a great sense of community" and it means a lot to help those who need it.

"It's always nice to see the big smiles people have on their faces and how thankful they are when you greet them at the door with food," she said.

Sometimes, recipients share their personal stories. "It gives you a sense of compassion," Lauren said.

This year, the Tribune-Star, its partners and volunteers delivered 650 food baskets to families experiencing food insecurity. It's a tradition that began in 1928, when the combined staffs of the Terre Haute Tribune and the Terre Haute Star inaugurated the program.

On Saturday, Dreiser Square resident Lueann Pilkington was among those who received a food basket from the Tevlins.

"I really appreciate it. It really helps. Food is so expensive. Everything in the world went up in price," she said. She plans to prepare a meal Christmas day for family members.

Also at Dreiser, the Tevlins delivered a food basket to resident Beth Wilson. "Merry Christmas to you," Terry Tevlin said, to which Wilson responded, "Merry Christmas. Thank you so much."

Wilson, who held a toy Yorkie, said she lives on a fixed income and there was recently a reduction in food benefits.

Tribune-Star partners include the Indiana Air National Guard 181st Intelligence Wing, which organized routes, put together the baskets and loaded the baskets into volunteers' cars early Saturday morning in the parking lot behind The Meadows.

Baesler's Market provides food for the baskets at cost, while B&B Foods provides a refrigerated truck to store the baskets. The Salvation Army supplies the Tribune-Star with a list of families in need.

At about 7 a.m. Saturday, on a dark, drizzly morning, cars lined up in The Meadows rear parking lot, and well-organized volunteers with the 181st carried out their role efficiently and quickly in loading up the vehicles.

The food baskets were to include ham, sweet potatoes, canned goods, macaroni and cheese, fresh fruit, bread, milk and pumpkin pie.

Among those assisting was Anniston Chesshir, 12, who helped put food baskets in cars. Her dad, Brian, recently retired from the 181st and her stepmom, Suzette, is still in the 181st.

"It's pretty fun. It's helpful and I'm grateful that other people can have food and be happy for the holidays," Anniston Chesshir said.

Brian Chesshir, who also loaded baskets into volunteers' vehicles, said of the basket distribution, "It's a great thing for the community and especially those that are in need of this."

Coordinating the effort was Lt. Col. Corrine Foree, logistics readiness commander with 181st Intelligence Wing. Volunteers included members of the 181st, their families and some community members.

Foree wore a lighted Christmas tree hat topped with a star.

"It's been really fun. The willingness of the base members to volunteer has always blown me away," Foree said. "They show up in droves. "

She added, "The community is so supportive of the base. It's nice to be able to do something to give back."

Among those volunteering for delivery was Keith Madley, both a member of the Terre Haute South Rotary and a Gibault employee; several other Gibault employees also volunteered and they planned to gather at Warren Village to deliver 69 food baskets.

"To me, it's just giving back to our community," Madley said. "We're all one community. So shame on us if we're not giving back to others who need help this time of year."

Also delivering baskets Saturday was mayor-elect Brandon Sakbun, who assisted the Terre Haute South Rotary at Dreiser Square.

"We should always try and lend a hand, not just during the holidays. It's not a secret where our county and city is at, in terms of need," Sakbun said.

He talked about the challenges that must be addressed in response to poverty in the community.

Sakbun was impressed by the many volunteers who participated in the distribution. "Folks of all generations are really stepping up to give back to the community today," he said.

Among those he delivered to was Lisa O'Donnell, who thought the face looked familiar but didn't realize it was the incoming Terre Haute mayor.

"No, get out of here," she responded with a smile when she learned after the fact who delivered her food basket. "He's so young."

The Christmas basket is greatly needed, she said.

"I'm just getting used to living on disability once a month ... It's the end of the month and I'm getting really low on food. It means a lot to me to have this food," O'Donnell said.

The food basket distribution is a long-time tradition for Aidan Hinton, 16, a Terre Haute North junior.

Hinton first began delivering them more than 10 years ago with his grandfather, Rick Whitlock, who coordinates the South Rotary basket delivery to Dreiser Square, Garfield Gardens, Garfield Towers and Warren Village.

"The way people react when we give them the stuff, there is nothing like it," Hinton said. "They are so happy."

He plans to help deliver Tribune-Star Christmas baskets "as long as I can."

