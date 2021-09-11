Tribute held in Shanksville, Pennsylvania for victims of United Flight 93

Associated Press

Alabama said it will allow a death row inmate's pastor to hold his hand during a lethal injection next month, a decision that was made to end litigation over the issue. Lawyers for Alabama wrote in a June court document that inmates can now have a personal spiritual adviser present with them in the execution chamber and the adviser will be allowed to touch them. The agreement settled litigation over Alabama inmate Willie Smith's request to have his personal pastor with him as he is put to death.