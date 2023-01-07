Tribute to Macauley Owen after Anglesey farm incident

Macauley Owen has been described as "always hard working, happy, smiling, laughing and joking"

Tributes have been paid to a man who died following an incident on a farm in Anglesey.

The 26-year-old, named locally as Macauley Owen, was taken to hospital on Friday after being seriously injured on Tuesday at Carreglefn, near Amlwch.

Mr Owen has been described as "always hard working, happy, smiling, laughing and joking" by his childhood friend Osian Evans.

"God took another angel home," he said, in a Facebook tribute.

Mr Evans said his friend passed away peacefully at the Royal Stoke University Hospital on Friday afternoon.

In the tribute, Mr Evans wrote that he would "always cherish the moments, memories and laughter we had over the long years of friendship".

"It's never going to be the same without you," he added.

Other people who knew Mr Owen added personal messages to the online tribute and also offered their condolences to his family.

He was described by many as a hard worker known for his great skills with machinery.

North Wales Police was called to the farm on Tuesday at 21:15 GMT.

"The man was taken to Stoke Hospital following the incident but has now sadly died following his injuries," said the force, in a statement on Friday.

"The man's family and the coroner have been informed.

"Police will continue to assist the coroner in their investigations."