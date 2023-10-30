Tribute to motorcyclist killed in crash near Basingstoke

A family has paid tribute to a motorcyclist killed in a crash with a car.

Craig Long died in the collision with a silver Volkswagen Polo on the A340 Aldermaston Road, between Basingstoke and Tadley, on 19 October.

The 52-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.

In a statement, his family said: "Craig was taken far too soon. He will be missed greatly by his wife, children, family and friends."

Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for witnesses to the incident or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, X, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.