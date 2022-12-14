Tributes are coming in for the 2 slain Bay St. Louis police officers

Tributes are already coming in for the two slain Bay St. Louis police officers killed early Wednesday.

Social media such as Twitter and Facebook is filled with people sending prayers to the Bay St. Louis Police Department.

The names of the officers haven’t been released yet. The Sun Herald has reporters at the scene.

The Slidell, Louisiana, Police Department posted on Facebook: “All of us here at the Slidell Police Department, offer our sincere condolences to everyone affected by this horrible tragedy. Words cannot describe how terrible this is, especially right before Christmas.”

Here are some more tributes:

OFFICERS DOWN: Please pray for the two Bay St. Louis Police officers who were shot and killed during this morning while answering a call for service.



The violence against the men and women of law enforcement MUST STOP! https://t.co/HJpz2v5XRH — Tri-County FOP #3 (@scfop3) December 14, 2022

Join us in prayer for our two Bay St. Louis police officers killed in the line of duty. We pray for their families, fellow officers and friends. Lord hear our prayers.



https://t.co/4B8CR8V0ku — MSPoliceChiefs (@MSPoliceChiefs) December 14, 2022