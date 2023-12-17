Tributes to 'iconic' publican after death aged 93

Bessie Davies began helping her mother-in-law in the pub in 1950, before taking it over in 1972

Tributes have been paid to an "iconic" landlady who has died at the age of 93.

Bessie Davies owned the Dyffryn Arms, known as Bessie's pub, in Gwaun Valley, Pembrokeshire.

Bessie began helping her mother-in-law at the pub in 1950, before taking it over in 1972.

It has been owned by the same family for more than 150 years.

North Pembrokeshire councillor John Davies described Bessie as an "iconic woman, very witty and unique".

He said the pub was a "way of life" for her, rather than just a business.

Mr Davies said going into the pub was like "walking into the front room of your home but about 50 years ago".

"Bessie's" pub has been closed until Monday as a mark of respect

"She was famous for her bitter pint which was her pint of Bass draught.

"And what was unique was that she had the right eye and hand to measure it and pour it... to the millimetre in the glass."

The pub also became a popular place to mark Hen Galan or the old new year, on 13 January, a tradition she would "reign in... every year".

Bessie's children helped her run to the pub for several decades.

In a message on social media on Saturday, a family member said: "As a family I would like to let you know that Bessie passed away peacefully this morning.

"We would appreciate privacy during this difficult time.

"We will be closed until Monday."