Tributes left near where Constance Marten’s baby was found

Constance Marten - Christopher Pledger for the Telegraph

Flowers, candles and messages of condolence have been left close to where Constance Marten’s baby was found lying on the ground.

The infant’s body was discovered lying among trees and hedges, next to a busy footpath bordering allotments on the foot of the South Downs, it emerged on Thursday.

Police - who had mounted a huge search, with more than 200 officers scouring woodlands and fields close to where Ms Marten and her boyfriend Mark Gordon were arrested on Monday evening - came across the baby’s remains on Wednesday afternoon.

Local residents began to leave bunches of flowers and candles overnight, along with the white statuette of an angel, at a police cordon close to the scene.

There were also messages of condolence, with one reading: “Sleep safe little one” and another “God bless you. Rest in peace.”

Constance Marten - Simon Dack News / Alamy Live News

The discovery of the baby’s body close to where the couple were arrested has shocked locals, many of whom had responded to police appeals to search their own sheds and greenhouses for any signs of the infant.

John Saunders, 79, who lives a few hundred yards from where the baby was found, told The Telegraph: “It’s very very sad, especially it being so close to home and the baby being found so near the woods and allotments we all use.

“I walk my dog around there but didn’t notice anything in the past week. How those two ended up here from being in Newhaven is very strange. What brought them here?”

Another local spoke of the moment officers from the Metropolitan Police and Sussex Constabulary made the sad discovery, saying: “Police arrived at around 4.45pm and told us they had found the baby. It’s harrowing to know that poor little soul was found right here. Hearing the news broke my heart.”

Another resident said the baby was found lying close to a path within the gated allotments.

He said: “I heard it was laying alongside the path. I haven’t been out there but it’s close to my allotment.”

He added that access to the allotments was normally by key only unless the couple had managed to climb over a set of garages which back onto the area.

Ms Marten, 35, from an aristocratic family, and 48-year-old Mr Gordon were arrested at around 9.30pm on Monday, at the top of Stanmer Villas, a short scramble along a footpath from where the baby was found.

They had been spotted shortly before using local shops in Hollingbury Place, including Mulberrys convenience store, by a member of the public who called police.

Constance Marten - Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

The discovery of the body followed an exhaustive search across woodland, allotments and fields across the downs between Newhaven and Brighton.

The couple remain in custody after Brighton magistrates granted police an extension until Thursday evening allowing officers to question them further on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

Formal identification of the body has not yet happened - but a post-mortem is due to take place.

Fears had grown over their baby’s safety since the last previous sighting of the couple in Newhaven on January 8.

A mother with a toddler, whose home overlooks the spot where the baby was found, said: “We saw the police activity yesterday afternoon and it quickly became obvious they had found something. It’s such a tragedy and being so close to home it’s really shocking and distressing.”