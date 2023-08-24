Tributes left at Wagner offices for leader Prigozhin

STORY: Close to the building housing Wagner's offices in St Petersburg two masked men, who said they were members of the mercenary group, spoke to reporters. One man said he was lost for words following the news that Prigozhin may have been killed in the plane crash. Both men said they would wait for further orders from other Wagner commanders.

There was no official comment from the Kremlin or the Defense Ministry on the fate of Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group and a self-declared enemy of the army's leadership over what he argued was its incompetent prosecution of Russia's war in Ukraine.

A Telegram channel linked to Wagner, Grey Zone, pronounced him dead however, and hailed him as a hero and a patriot who it said had died at the hands of unidentified people it called "traitors to Russia."

Amid fevered speculation and an absence of verifiable facts, some of his supporters pointed the finger of blame at the Russian state; others at Ukraine which was due to mark its independence day on Thursday.

Prigozhin's death would leave the Wagner Group, which incurred President Vladimir Putin's wrath in June by staging an abortive armed mutiny against the army's top brass, leaderless and raise questions about its future operations in Africa and elsewhere.

Whoever or whatever was behind the crash, his death would also rid Putin of someone who had mounted the most serious challenge to the Russian leader's authority since he came to power in 1999.