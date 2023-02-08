Tributes to Nigerian student killed after Glasgow crash

Tributes have been paid to a Nigerian student who was killed after a two-vehicle crash in Glasgow city centre.

Chinenye Vera Okonkwo, 33, was walking on St Vincent Street when she was critically injured at about 19:40 on Thursday.

Ms Okonkwo, who was a Public Health MSc undergraduate at Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU), was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later said a driver was arrested in connection with the incident.

In a statement, released by the force, the student's family said: "Chinenye was a wonderful, kind, intelligent young woman with a strong faith in God. She had a passion to succeed and whatever obstacles she faced were overcome.

"She was very family-oriented and always had time for everyone. Our lives will never be the same without her."

Ms Okonkwo had been a student in Glasgow since January last year.

'Terrible shock'

GCU principal and vice-chancellor Prof Steve Decent said: "It is with great sadness that we heard of the passing of Chinenye Okonkwo in a tragic road traffic accident.

"We offer our sincere condolences to Chinenye's family and friends and our thoughts are with them at this very difficult time.

"This is a terrible shock for our community, especially those who knew Chinenye."

Prof Decent added the university's student wellbeing team was available to provide support to those who needed it.

Last week officers said one of the two drivers involved in the incident, a 28-year-old woman, was arrested but released pending further investigation.