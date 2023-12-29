Tributes paid after death of county councillor

Peter Griffiths was elected in May 2021 to represent Evesham North West at Worcestershire County Council.

Tributes have been paid to Worcestershire county councillor Peter Griffiths who died on Thursday.

Mr Griffiths was elected in May 2021 to represent the Evesham North West division and served on several committees.

He was also a member of Evesham Town Council.

Council leader Simon Geraghty said Mr Griffiths had been a dedicated champion for the town.

He said: “I know Peter’s family will be in all our thoughts at this very difficult time and offer my sincere condolences.

“The loss of Peter will be felt by many across the county of Worcestershire.”

Mr Griffiths served on the planning and regulatory committee as well as the audit and governance committee and three scrutiny panels.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, X, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk