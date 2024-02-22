Tributes paid to 'generous' former cathedral dean

Tributes have been paid to Charles Taylor, the former Dean of Peterborough Cathedral, who has died

The "generous" former Dean of Peterborough, Charles Taylor, has died following a long battle with ill health.

Dean Taylor oversaw many changes during his term between 2007 and 2016, the cathedral said, with its current dean, the Very Rev Chris Dalliston, saying he was "deeply saddened" by the news.

Despite his health problems in retirement, he said the former dean "exhibited throughout all the qualities of tenacity, courage, faithfulness and good humour, for which he was rightly renowned".

"Charles was energetic, gregarious, generous and fun and he will be missed by very many," he added.

"Our prayers are especially with his wife Catharine and their family. May he rest in peace and rise in glory."

Under Dean Taylor's leadership, the facilities and accessibility of the cathedral were enhanced with step-free access and new doors at the West Front.

Buildings in what became the Visitor Learning Centre were also restored and upgraded.

