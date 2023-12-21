Tributes paid to late King's Champion after he passes away aged 68

Francis Dymoke held the prestigious role that has been passed down in his family since 1066 - Heathcliff O'Malley

Tributes have been paid to the late King’s Champion, Francis Dymoke, after he died aged 68 on Monday.

The accountant-turned-farmer, of Scrivelsby, held the prestigious and hereditary role that has been passed down in his family since 1066.

The role of the King or Queen’s Champion was traditionally to ride into Westminster Hall on a charger on the day of the coronation and challenge to a duel anybody who thought they should be the rightful sovereign.

It has since been modernised to include bearing the Royal Standard and walking in the procession in Westminster Abbey.

The Telegraph understands that the King is expected to write privately to Mr Dymoke’s family, including his widow, Gail, and three children.

Victoria Atkins, Mr Dymoke’s local MP and the recently appointed Health Secretary, said she was “very sad” to hear of his death.

The aristocratic land-owner, who lived in Lincolnshire, had recently carried out his family’s historic duty at the coronation in May – a tradition he described as “the one moment in my life that really matters”.

Mr Dymoke joins King Charles III, front center, and Queen Camilla, middle center, during the Coronation Procession - WPA Pool/GETTY

Speaking of his familial duty in an interview with The Telegraph before the King’s crowning, Mr Dymoke explained: “They’d do it three times and the last time in front of the King or Queen. […] On the third one the [monarch] would drink a toast from a cup and give it to us.”

On May 6, Mr Dymoke carried the Royal Standard in the King and Queen’s procession, led by peers from all four UK nations during the historic service.

In her tribute, Ms Atkins said: “It was a joy to see Francis take up his important role as King’s Champion in King Charles III’s Coronation earlier this year.”

His father Lt Col John Dymoke, who served as Elizabeth II’s Champion, also acted as a standard bearer at the late monarch’s coronation in 1953.

“He was 27 years old and nervous but he always wanted to do it, of course, as we all do,” Mr Dymoke said at the beginning of 2023.

“The bit that he told me he found most important was the sincerity with which the Queen made her promise. When she did her vows he was quite close and he could see that she really meant it,” he added.

Mr Dymoke’s eldest son, Henry, is now expected to take on the prestigious mantle, one that his family have been doing for almost 1,000 years.

Hopes tradition lives on

After performing the role at King Charles III’s Coronation, Mr Dymoke expressly wished that the tradition continues, saying: “Before my father died in 2015, he left instructions on how to put in a claim and it was important to me to continue the history.

“I hope my son, Henry, will do the next coronation so our family can proudly say we’ve stood as the King’s Champion for 1,000 years.”

Ms Atkins described Mr Dymoke as a “very kind man” and sent her sympathies to “his adored wife, Gail, his family and many friends”.

She added that he “always had time for a smile and a conversation, particularly about farming and his beloved Lincolnshire countryside”.

The farmer had faced a near-death experience in 2020 while walking near his estate in Horncastle, Lincolnshire, when he was charged by a herd of cows.

At the time, he claimed that a can of cider in his rucksack had saved his life after a cow stamped on it, causing it to explode.

“I had a backpack on which contained our lunch – and a can of rather special cider. I was really looking forward to it,” he said.

“This one cow tried to stamp on my back but it appears the can took the full weight of the impact … I don’t like to think what may have happened.”

Matt Wilkinson, Mayor of Horncastle Town and council chairman, also paid tribute to Mr Dymoke on behalf of the town council, describing him as a “friendly and welcoming” character.

