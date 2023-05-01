Tributes paid to ‘much-loved’ 36-year-old stabbed to death near Cornwall nightclub

Michael Allen from Bodmin was killed in an attack outside Eclipse nightclub in the town - Devon and Cornwall Police

A man stabbed to death in an attack near a nightclub that left seven others seriously injured has been named by police.

Michael Allen, 36, was killed in the early hours of Sunday morning near Eclipse nightclub in Bodmin, Cornwall, following a “serious altercation”.

Seven other men and women were injured and taken to hospital for stab wounds. Five have since been released with two people remaining in hospital as they recover from surgery.

Police forensics officers search Castle Canyke, Bodmin after Michael Allen was stabbed to death and seven others injured - Daniel Dayment/SWNS

Devon and Cornwall Police have arrested a 24-year-old man from Bodmin on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

On Monday the force was granted a magistrates’ extension to allow officers extra time to detain the suspect.

A tribute from Mr Allen’s family read: “Mike was simply a much-loved son, brother, grandson, and uncle who loved his dogs.

“His family would like to respectfully request privacy at this time.”

More follows later