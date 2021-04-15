Tributes paid to police dog killed in the line of duty

Telegraph reporters
Avon and Somerset Police of PD Jet, who was killed on duty after being hit by a train chasing suspected burglars - PA/Avon and Somerset Police&#xa0;
Avon and Somerset Police of PD Jet, who was killed on duty after being hit by a train chasing suspected burglars

Tributes have been paid to a police dog who was killed on duty while chasing burglars.

PD Jet, a six-year-old German shepherd, was hit by a train on Wednesday morning while pursuing suspects linked to a commercial burglary in Yate, south Gloucestershire.

Avon and Somerset Police said Jet went on to an obscured section of railway line and was struck by a train.

Despite receiving emergency veterinary treatment, his injuries were too severe and the decision was taken to put him to sleep.

The burglary suspects remain at large and inquiries to locate them are continuing.

Jet joined the force from Devon and Cornwall Police in September last year and has had located wanted and vulnerable people.

Chief Inspector Jason Shears said: "We are incredibly sad at the loss of PD Jet.

"Jet was a determined and focused police dog who loved working in the many important roles our dogs perform in, all of which help to keep our communities safe.

"Jet and his handler had a very special bond which was cemented by the months of hard work and training carried out.

"Jet will be missed by all within Avon and Somerset Police."

