Tributes pour in as first victims of Prague mass shooting are named

Tributes poured in as the Czech Republic reeled in the aftermath of the worst mass shooting in its modern history on Friday and the first victims were named.

National newspaper Lidovky published a photo of its proofreader, Lucie Špindlerová, who was killed in the attack. Špindlerová was also a first-year student at Charles University, where she was studying deaf communication.

The photo shows the young smiling woman posing in a large sun hat and smelling a bunch of blooming flowers.

In a brief statement, the newspaper described her death as “extremely painful”.

“With deep regret, based on verified information from the family and with their permission, we announce that our colleague ... and above all friend, Lucie Špindlerová, did not survive yesterday’s attack at the Faculty of Arts of Charles University,” it said.

Lenka Hlavkova, head of the university’s Institute of Musicology and an expert on central European music of the 15th century, was also named as a victim of the attack, which left 14 people dead and dozens more injured. The department described her death as “extremely cruel news for all of us.”

“Let’s stay supporting each other,” it said in a short statement.

People mourn at a makeshift memorial for the victims outside the Charles University in central Prague - MICHAL CIZEK/AFP

Crowds gathered outside the university on Friday, including prime minister Petr Fiala and US ambassador Bijan Sabet, to pay tribute to the victims. Some created a makeshift memorial, kneeling to light candles and lay flowers, creating a sea of candlelight outside the university.

Others stood crying and hugging each other; some seemed unable to talk.

“We are here to show our support as fellow students,” said Czech student Daniel Broz.

He was on the other side of the river when the attack happened and said it “was absolutely surreal especially as a Czech who has never witnessed an event similar to this before.”

The Health Ministry said 27 people were admitted to hospital with injuries, many suffering from gunshot wounds. Of those, 12 remained in serious condition and at least one in critical condition. One victim had died in hospital.

Saturday has been declared a national day of mourning. Flags will fly at half mast and the public will observe a minute’s silence for the victims at midday.

“I would express my great sadness along with helpless anger at the unnecessary loss of so many young lives,” said President Petr Pavel.

“I would like to express my sincere condolences to all relatives of the victims, to all who were at this tragic incident, the most tragic in the history of the Czech Republic.”

