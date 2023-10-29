Tributes pour in following death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry , the talented and acclaimed actor who starred as Chandler Bing on the iconic 1990s sitcom " Friends ," has died at the age of 54.

Perry died at a home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles Saturday, an LAPD watch commander confirmed to CBS Los Angeles.

Tributes poured in across social media following news of his death.

Actress Maggie Wheeler, who played Chandler Bing's on-again, off-again girlfriend Janice on "Friends," with her famous laugh, wrote Saturday night on Instagram: "What a loss. The world will miss you Mathew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared."

Actress Paget Brewster, who also appeared in "Friends," wrote that Perry "was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after. Please read his book. It was his legacy to help. He won't rest in peace though.. He's already too busy making everyone laugh up there."

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown, who starred with Perry in the 2015 revival of "The Odd Couple" television series, wrote that "I am too sad about the news to say more than this: @mattyperry4 was a sweetheart who deserved more peace in this life. 54 is too young to go. We love you, Matty!"

Warner Bros. Television Group, which produced "Friends," released a statement in which it said, "We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry's passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans."

Sterling Knight, who starred with Perry in the 2009 film "17 Again," wrote that Perry "was kind, genuine, offered advice and inspired confidence. I'll always be a little bummed that we never got to play tennis, but heaven must've needed some sarcasm, and he was the best."

Mira Sorvino, who starred with Perry in the 1994's "Parallel Lives," posted, "Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!! May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!!"

"Such a talent," wrote "Everybody Loves Raymond" star Brad Garrett of Perry. "Such a warrior. Sending love and comfort to his family and friends."

Lisa Ann Walter, who also appeared alongside Perry in "The Odd Couple," referenced his performance in the hit 2000 comedy "The Whole Nine Yards."

"In The Whole Nine Yards - Matthew Perry runs full force into a patio door - that and the scene that followed is one of the top comedic moments I've witnessed," I told him so when I recurred on The Odd Couple. He smiled so big I thought he'd crack his face."

"My oldest boy friend," actress Selma Blair wrote on Instagram. "All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I'm broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams."

