Tributes pour in for John Witherspoon after actor dies at 77 originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Emotional tributes from celebrities, friends and family have poured in after news that actor and comedian John Witherspoon has died at 77.

The Detroit-born comedian, known for his role as Willie Jones in the "Friday" films, died in Los Angeles on Tuesday, according to his family.

"It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband & father John Witherspoon has passed away. He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you 'POPS' always & forever," the Witherspoon family said in a statement on Twitter.

His son, stand-up comedian J.D. Witherspoon, posted a touching tribute on Twitter, calling his dad his "best friend" and "idol."

So...my Dad died today & honestly I’m not sure how to feel. I’m sad, but I’m also happy 4 all the great times we had together. We’d roast each other like homies more than Father & Son, and I really liked that. He was my best friend & my idol. Love U Dad...I’ll miss u. - J.D. pic.twitter.com/zvzep5S11I — J.D. (@jdwitherspoon) October 30, 2019

(MORE: 'Riverdale' dedicates all future episodes to Luke Perry following his death)

An array of comedians, former co-stars and fans have chimed in online to remember and honor Witherspoon.

Ice Cube, who co-starred as Witherspoon's son in "Friday," said, "Life won't be as funny without him."

I’m devastated over the passing of John Witherspoon. Life won’t be as funny without him. pic.twitter.com/gtmiZiEppP — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 30, 2019

Marlon Wayans shared a lengthy post on Instagram about his TV dad, mentor and friend.

"I’m sad. Broken. Hurt.. yet extremely grateful to God that I got to spend 5 years of my life working with one of the funniest, sweetest, wisest, humblest, loving man," he wrote.

Arsenio Hall, Regina King and many others shared their memories of Witherspoon on social media.

🎤 This day began with such joy.

And it’s ending with this heart wrenching news of John Witherspoon’s passing. One of our comic brothers. 🌹 RIP pic.twitter.com/efSqqw6BHJ

— Arsenio Hall (@ArsenioHall) October 30, 2019

My dad, my grandpa, my comedic inspiration! I love you Spoons! Rest In Paradise, King pic.twitter.com/U6GsNrrKXF — Regina King (@ReginaKing) October 30, 2019