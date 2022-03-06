Tributes pour in for the late Judge Weipert

In this 2004 photo at his swearing-in ceremony, Circuit Judge Michael A. Weipert is helped with his robe by his wife, Joyce. They died about a year apart.

Judge Weipert presided over many marriages and never was afraid to display his sense of humor. Here in 2016 he marries a couple inside Tim Horton's, a Canadian company. Hence the hockey stick.

Judge Weipert was proud to occupy the same courtroom his uncle presided over years many before. Here he is in 2005.

Monroe County Circuit Court Judges Michael A. Weipert (from left to right), Daniel S. White and Mark S. Braunlich sit with First District Court Judge Terrence P. Bronson as they listen to a speaker in 2018.

Judge Michael Weipert emceed many Law Day events. Here he presents Tom Shankie with the Liberty Bell award in 2012.

Judge Weipert, keeping alive a Monroe judiciary tradition, presents Circuit Judge Daniel S. White with the official neighborhood snow shovel in 2012.

Judge Michael A. Weipert, here with the Monroe City Council in 2014, performed the swearing-in ceremony, a role he repeated dozens of times over the years.

Tributes continued to pour in for 38th Circuit Judge Michael A. Weipert, who died Thursday following a brief illness. Here a few comments.

Probate Judge Cheryl Lohmeyer

"As we all come to terms with the sudden loss of such an impactful member of our courthouse community, I wanted to share this tribute.

Despite his tough exterior, there are so many moments that showed the caring person he was. I remember back when I was an APA and he was the elected prosecutor, and I called him up on Thanksgiving evening. I had returned home from dinner with my parents, and I could hear rushing water coming from the basement. As I got to the bottom of the stairs, I sloshed through inches of standing water to discover the source: a broken pipe in the ceiling spraying wildly. Who could I call on a holiday? I remembered Mike Weipert telling me that he used to do plumbing, so I thought he could give me some advice. When I explained what was happening, he didn't give me advice, though. Instead, he told me he'd be right over. Then there he was with his toolbox and boots, and minutes later, the rushing water subsided.

That's the kind of person I knew him to be. If a friend had a problem, he would sweep into his pickup truck and be ready to lend a helping hand. As a judge, I think that's what he did as well. He was there to seek justice for victims, mentor attorneys, and guide defendants. But that's not all. He would also pick you up with a wisecrack, share a funny story, and welcome you in with a cup of coffee."

First District Judge Michael Brown

"His death is a huge loss to the legal community and all of Monroe. He always went out of his way to help any charity or cause. Helping our community was his true passion."

Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney Michael G. Roehrig

"The staff of the Monroe County Prosecutors Office are deeply saddened by the death of Judge Michael Weipert. We join his family and large circle of friends, colleagues and associates in mourning his loss. In addition to his 18 years of service as a Circuit Judge, we are reminded of his four years (2000-2004) as Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney, where he ably upheld the office's traditions of seeking justice, community service, and professional excellence."

Probate Judge Frank Arnold

"I think Monroe County would be hard-pressed to find a judge in its history who was as devoted to communty chartable functions and events as was Judge Weipert. He was a masterful spokesman and emcee for so many charities large and small and has passing is a loss well beyond the bench. Keeping his family close at heart at this time."

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough

"I had the privilege and honor of knowing Judge Weipert for well over 32-years. Judge Weipert was a man of strong faith, integrity, honesty and a true statesman. Regardless of the cause, anytime there was a dinner or program to raise money he was there. When it came to the Monroe County Fair 4-H auction, it was well known by everyone the Judge would be going home with the rabbits. Not too long ago, I approached the Judge prior to the auction and said jokingly, “I’m thinking of bidding on the rabbits”, with that affectionate smile and look to the side, the Judge said “bring it on”. It goes without saying, I chose not to wrangle with that bull.

Judge Weipert took the time to understand the finite details of each case before him, but as equally important, he wanted to look at each case through the eyes of the victim and give them relief through his judgement.

The loss of Judge Weipert and all his contributions to our community will have a never ending impact. He was a pillar in our community who will be dearly missed for many years to come."

Dr. Donald Spencer, retired superintendent of Monroe County Intermediate School District

It was my privilege, first as an educator and ultimately as the Superintendent of the Monroe County Intermediate School District (ISD), to work with Judge Michael Weipert for many years. Judge Weipert has been a dedicated member of the Monroe County Holiday Camp Board of Directors since it was re-established as a non-profit entity nearly 40 years ago. I remember well the pride he had in being a part of the fundraising efforts and celebration when the new and renovated camp was presented to families and the public. Judge Weipert's legacy of commitment and leadership to the children of Monroe County, and especially to those with disabilities, will leave a lasting impact through his work as a member of the Holiday Camp Board of Directors. He will most certainly be missed by all of us who care about the educational and recreational opportunities afforded to children and youth with disabilities in Monroe County."

