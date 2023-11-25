Tributes pour in for St. Joe's football player fatally stabbed in NYC

The community is still reeling after the stabbing death of a 17-year-old student from Montvale’s St. Joseph Regional High School.

Rocco Rodden, a St. Joe's football player, was fatally stabbed early Thanksgiving morning at an ax-throwing establishment in Tribeca, New York City. Police were called to 96 Lafayette St., the address of Live Axe, at 1:50 a.m. and discovered two stabbing victims.

The second victim, a 19-year-old man who suffered stab wounds to the torso, was in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital. Rodden was pronounced dead after being taken by first responders to the hospital.

Since Thursday, friends and football organizations have shared their grief, memories and condolences for Rodden and his family.

On Instagram, Vin Ferrara, who called Rodden his best friend, said Rodden was "more than a brother to me and was family since day one."

"One day in another life we can look back at all of our good times together," said Ferrara in the Instagram post.

Luke Henrich, another friend of Rodden, also said on Instagram that there was "nobody on Earth that could light up a room and bring the energy you brought everywhere you went."

One of the many football organizations to express their condolences to the Rodden family was Bridgewater seventh and eighth grades.

"He was a respectful, kind and hardworking kid with immense talent who was loved by all his teammates," the organization said in a Facebook post. "Once a Panther, always a Panther."

St. Joe's will have grief counseling available for students on Monday and hold a schoolwide assembly and prayer service.

The St. Joseph athletic website lists Rodden as a junior who played on the offensive line.

River Dell Athletics and the Big North Conference also shared condolences on X, formerly Twitter.

Sending our condolences to St. Joseph's on the tragic passing of Rocco Rodden. Our thoughts and prayers are with them and Rocco's family and friends. — River Dell Athletics (@RiverDellHawks) November 24, 2023

The North Jersey high school football community is in mourning today after the sudden loss of St. Joseph Regional junior Rocco Rodden.



Our thoughts are with Rocco's family and loved ones in this tough time. https://t.co/uysW8mOS9X — Jersey Sports Zone (@JSZ_Sports) November 24, 2023

The Big North Conference extends our heartfelt condolences to member school St. Joseph's on the passing of their student-athlete Rocco Rodden. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time. May he rest in peace. — @BigNorthConference (@BigNorthConBNC) November 24, 2023

Our Prayers are with Rodden Family we are depending Saddened with this Rocco RIP 🙏. 💔 https://t.co/4tu0ZZFkFO — FIVE STAR PHENOM , PHENOM RECRUITING RESOURCING . (@fivestarphenom) November 24, 2023

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rocco Rodden St. Joe's student remembered in online tributes