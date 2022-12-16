Tricia Lee kidnapping case sent to the Mercer County Grand Jury

Dec. 16—PRINCETON — An injured man who was dropped off at a McDowell County hospital later told a state trooper that being accused of stealing food led to him being repeatedly beaten and locked inside a dog cage, according to testimony heard Thursday in Mercer County Magistrate Court.

Tricia Lynn Lee, 38, of Montcalm was brought before Magistrate William Holroyd for a preliminary hearing. Lee was arrested Dec. 7 along with Walter Layman Lee, 42, also of Montcalm, and charged with felonies including kidnapping, assault during the commission of a felony, malicious wounding, assault, battery and five counts of conspiracy.

An investigation was started Nov. 28 when Trooper Z.A. Hatfield of the West Virginia State Police detachment in Princeton was contacted by Senior Trooper J.B. Fox of the Welch detachment about an injured man who was dropped off at Welch Community Hospital. Fox learned that the incident had occurred in Mercer County.

Hatfield later said in a criminal complaint that the victim, later identified as Gerald Bennett, was dropped off at the hospital with multiple injuries. Bennett was later flown to a hospital in Pikeville, Ky. Paperwork signed at the hospital showed Tricia Lee had left Bennett there.

Fox found the phone number of Bennett's grandmother, who did not have much information, but had seen a post on Facebook and knew he was living with the Lees in Montcalm, Hatfield testified. Searching for an address led to post office boxes before he located the home at Muncy Lane in Montcalm.

Bennett was discharged from the Kentucky hospital on Dec. 3 and was taken to his father's home in Raleigh County. Hatfield said that he interviewed Bennett, who said he had moved to the Lee home with his girlfriend, who was acquainted with the couple. When Bennett and his girlfriend broke up, she moved out while he decided to stay. Then trouble started between the Lees and Bennett.

Hatfield testified while being questioned by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jennifer Polk about Bennett telling him that Tricia and Walter Lee accused him of stealing food, then started padlocking the refrigerator and kitchen cupboards "because they didn't like him stealing their food."

Story continues

Bennett said he was beaten with a propane tank and a box fan. He was kept in his room at first, but "he would urinate himself," Hatfield said. He would be padlocked in a dog cage and made to wear adult diapers.

"Tricia was the only one who had the keys" to the padlocks, Hatfield said. A Harley Davidson blanket would be draped over the cage so Bennett could not see outside.

Hatfield said that Bennett described how the Lees took his cellphone and would not allow him to make any calls or send texts. Bennett did not have much contact with his family, Hatfield later testified.

Bennett had worked at a tire business, and he did draw SSI (Social Security Disability Insurance) checks, Hatfield said.

"He said he didn't see them (checks) after the beatings started. The beatings began "around the first couple of months of this year."

Polk asked Hatfield if anybody else knew about Bennett being held prisoner in the trailer home. Hatfield replied that three relatives of the Lees knew about it. When asked why they did not call the police, Hatfield replied that, "they knew Walter had a violent past and they were afraid of him."

Hatfield testified that Bennett's jaw was broken on both sides of his face, and he had a fractured vertebra in his back. While being cross-examined by attorney Ward Morgan, who is representing Tricia Lee, Hatfield said that a Welch Community Hospital nurse had told him about the injuries, and that he had not seen Bennett's medical records.

When asked about what was found at the Lee home when a search warrant was executed, Hatfield said that troopers found two dog cages big enough to house a large dog. There were small four dogs at the home, and two of them were kept indoors. Hatfield also stated that padlocks and Harley Davidson blankets matching the descriptions Bennett gave him were found.

Hatfield said that a person would "have to curl up" to fit in one of the cages.

"They would let him out to eat once a day," Hatfield said.

"Did he look weak? Did he look emaciated? " Morgan asked.

"If I said he weighed 100 pounds, that's probably pushing it a little bit," Hatfield replied.

Morgan told Magistrate Holroyd that the entire complaint was based on "double and triple heresay," that there were no medical records or a search warrant inventory. Polk stated that based on the victim's statement, the prosecution asked the court to find probable cause.

Holroyd ruled that the case had probable cause and forwarded it to the Mercer County Grand Jury.

Tricia Lee and Walter Lee are being held at the Southern Regional Jail.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com