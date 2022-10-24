Tricida Collapses 94%, Vaxcyte Soars as Drug Trials Diverge

Bre Bradham
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The make-or-break nature of biotech trading was on full display Monday as a pair of stocks charged in opposite directions following key clinical trial data.

Tricida Inc. plunged 94% after a study of its kidney disease drug missed its main goal, shrinking the stock’s market capitalization to about $33 million. Vaxcyte Inc., on the other hand, surged 60% after a vaccine it’s developing fared better than expected, propelling its value to nearly $2 billion.

The moves are just the latest in a spate of dramatic swings in a sector known for volatility tied to clinical data. A jump in listings by biotechnology companies with less-proven track records in recent years is helping fuel the sharp stock reactions, said Brad Loncar, head of Loncar Investments.

“You’re naturally going to see big moves,” Loncar said.

The swings have skewed positive in recent months, according to data compiled by Jefferies, marking a welcome relief after clinical-trial driven routs added to pain for the sector in the first half of the year.

Biotech has been hit hard this year amid a market pivot away from riskier assets in the face of the Federal Reserve’s campaign to stamp out inflation. The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has fallen about 30%, compared to the S&P 500’s roughly 20% slump.

A bevy of trial results has prompted some eye-popping moves in recent weeks, from huge swings in sector giants to gains for smaller companies in earlier stages of drug development.

Among the most-closely followed trials in the second half of the year, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. added $8.4 billion in value in a single day after a key study of its heart drug met the main goal, and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. jumped 72% following positive drug data in schizophrenia. Meanwhile, Biogen Inc. drew widespread attention when its Alzheimer’s disease drug showed promise in a late-stage study and lifted peers.

In addition, Dice Therapeutics Inc. jumped to a record earlier this month after early-stage psoriasis drug data, and Immunic Inc. plunged 77% last week after trial results in the same disease.

While clinical data driven stock moves skewed negative through the first half of the year, the third quarter brought a positive pivot and saw events drive more than $42 billion in market value creation, Jefferies analyst Michael Yee wrote in a note last month.

The pace of data readouts is generally not seasonal and is instead more driven by the time lines of clinical development programs, said Oppenheimer health-care strategist Jared Holz. Investors will be watching for updates in the final months of the year from Roche Holding AG’s Alzheimer’s drug and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s late-stage NASH study.

(Updates to market close throughout.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

