This trick will help you never be late for school again
Be on time with this smartphone trick.
Be on time with this smartphone trick.
One of the key players on HBO’s Winning Time is extending his contract. Rodney Barnes, an executive producer and writer of the series about the Showtime-era Los Angeles Lakers, has extended his overall deal at HBO. The new pact will keep him at the premium cabler for three more years. Under the deal, Barnes will […]
The dragons have woken.
Following the 1994 cult classic starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, Anne Rice's novel is getting a second shot on screen, with a Game of Thrones and Mad Men alum attached to direct.
Surrender to the universe.
The Mississippi country trio has had quite a week!
(Bloomberg) -- At a time when the US and China are divided on everything from economics to human rights, artificial intelligence is still a point of particular friction. With the potential to revolutionize everything from food production and health care to financial markets and surveillance, it’s a technology that sparks both optimism and paranoia. Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJFed
University of Michigan students got up and left as Dr. Kristin Collier, who had shared anti-abortion views in the past, went to speak.
Many women, especially highly credentialed and skilled Black women, suffer from a lack of recognition, respect and appreciation at Penn State.”
via Twitter / PEScorpiioDozens of incoming University of Michigan medical students walked out of a White Coat Ceremony in protest over their keynote speaker’s anti-abortion views as the future of abortion in the Wolverine State hinges on a Great Depression-era law banning it.In a viral video posted by Twitter user PEScorpiio from the ceremony to formally welcome the new medical school class, a slew of white coat-wearing students are seen jumping out of their seats and exiting Michigan’s Hill Aud
An Education Department spokesperson told Insider this delay should not impact when new income-driven repayment plans will actually be implemented.
Baidu's latest robotaxi has a removable steering wheel, Apple Watch ‘Pro’ could feature first hardware redesign since 2018, Marvel's new Disney+ 'Daredevil' series will arrive in 2024.
At the end of April, the Mineral Wells Independent School District, located about 50 miles west of Fort Worth, lost one of its most treasured educators. After teaching there for decades, the teacher was a longstanding community member. Then in early May, the district lost six more teachers over a 10-day period. It was a […]
I don’t know about you, but at 13-years-old, all I could think about was jumping Double Dutch and the latest New Edition song. But Alena Analeigh Wicker is a 13-year-old who is getting ready to do big things.
Longtime literacy advocate Rachel Vitti left her position as a director with Beyond Basics in the wake of criticism from some education advocates.
"I realize y'all may not have signed up for that," Terrebonne Sheriff Tim Soignet told teachers, "but welcome to the real world we live in today."
Granddad hits a wall after offering to put a security fence around grandson’s wide-open school. | OPINION
The club of stocks with market caps above $1 trillion is highly exclusive. Its productivity tool suite -- Word, Excel, Outlook, Teams, Powerpoint -- is entrenched in the day-to-day of businesses, students, families, and most people who regularly use computers.
Purdue University saw its largest class of incoming freshman with 10,191 new students last fall, with overall enrollment at a record 49,639.
A judge has dismissed Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s lawsuit challenging the Biden administration’s demands that the state stop sending millions in federal COVID-19 relief money to schools that don’t have mask requirements or that close due to COVID-19 outbreaks. The state filed the lawsuit earlier this year after the U.S. Treasury Department demanded that Ducey either restructure the $163 million program to eliminate restrictions it says undermine public health recommendations or face a repayment demand. The Treasury Department also wanted changes to a $10 million program Ducey created that gives private school tuition money to parents if their children’s schools have mask mandates.
Despite calls for the U.S. government to forgive all or part of federal student loans, there's little indication that such a move is in the works. For now, millions of borrowers will have to resume...