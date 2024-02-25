New trick local car thieves do right after stealing cars

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Law enforcement in Ohio, other states, and now in the Cleveland area have noticed a new trend involving car thieves.

Shortly after thieves commit grand theft auto, many of them are now putting dark tinted film on the windows in the stolen vehicles either right away or within just hours and it’s quickly become a trend, police said.

The extra dark tint thieves put on the car windows and the windshield is “So dark and black, I don’t know how the criminals can even see to drive the stolen vehicle and sometimes they crash,” said Westlake Police Captain Gerald Vogel.

Vogel said several cars and SUVs recently stolen in Westlake didn’t have tinted windows before they were stolen, but when the vehicles were later found ditched, “shortly after they were stolen the thieves had already put heavy tinted film on the windows,” Vogel told Fox 8 News.

The most recent incident happened Monday around 9 a.m. when a car was stolen from a parking lot on Detroit Road. The vehicle was found later crashed in Brooklyn. “Detectives noted that the column had been damaged and the vehicle’s windows had been fully tinted in the short time the vehicle was missing,” Vogel said.

According to Vogel, many car thieves throughout NE Ohio tint the windows to make it difficult to be identified when they use the stolen vehicle to commit other crimes.

Westlake police photos below show stolen vehicles that car thieves “quickly tinted” the windows of to hide their faces, police said.

He also said because more cities like Westlake have license plate readers and surveillance cameras, police can identify the car as stolen. But, if the windows are blocked with extra dark tint, it’s not possible to see who is in the car, he added.

Vogel said tinted windows that are so dark you can’t see the figure of the person inside are illegal.

