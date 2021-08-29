Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of CA$0.07

The board of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of October, with investors receiving CA$0.07 per share. The dividend yield will be 1.8% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Tricon Residential's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. However, Tricon Residential's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 54.0% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 38%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least 1 cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from US$0.23 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.22. The dividend has shrunk at a rate of less than 1% a year over this period. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Tricon Residential has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 14% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Tricon Residential's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Tricon Residential Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Tricon Residential might even raise payments in the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 6 warning signs for Tricon Residential (of which 2 are a bit concerning!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

