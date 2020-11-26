Tricor wins "Best SME's Partner Award 2020" in recognition of its dedication and support to SMEs in Hong Kong

Asia's leading business expansion specialist honoured at one of the most prestigious business awards in the region

HONG KONG, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricor has received the "Best SME's Partner Award 2020" by the Hong Kong General Chamber of Small and Medium Business ("HKGCSMB"), a prominent local trade association established to represent and protect the interests of small and medium-sized businesses ("SMEs") in Hong Kong. This is the first time Tricor has won the coveted accolade, which recognizes Tricor's long-standing commitment in providing a comprehensive range of products and services to facilitate the development of local SMEs.

Ms. Gloria Lee, Director, Director of Tricor Alpha, A Tricor Company, received the award on behalf of Tricor Hong Kong at the award presentation ceremony held on 17th November, 2020.

Tricor Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tricor Services Limited)

Mr. Joe Wan, CEO of Tricor Hong Kong, said, "The past year has brought with it a host of new challenges for businesses in Hong Kong. Being the go-to partner for SMEs, Tricor is committed to supporting their business operation and enhancing their competitiveness through this difficult time. By doing so, we aim to promote healthy economic growth and create shared value for the Hong Kong community at large."

Ms. Gloria Lee, Director of Tricor Alpha, A Tricor Company, said, "It is a great honour for Tricor to have been chosen as winner of the Best SME's Partner Award. With deep roots in Hong Kong, we will continue to provide effective solutions to best serve the needs of local SMEs and help them stay one step ahead in today's ever-changing business environment."

First launched in 2006, the "Best SME's Partner Award" was first organised by HKGCSMB to celebrate companies that have made contributions in supporting the business operations and development of local SMEs, and identify successful models to spearhead Hong Kong's continued growth and competitiveness. Winners were selected by a judging panel comprising government officials, business leaders and academic representative.

About Tricor

Founded in 2000, Tricor Services Limited has been the leading business expansion specialist in Asia. Our team of 700+ professionals serves over 10,000 clients across multiple industries, including more than 50% of listed companies and family offices, from Hong Kong and Mainland China in full strength.

Story continues

Tricor Services Limited's business expansion solutions include integrated business management advisory, corporate administration and secretarial services, trust and fiduciary services, and human resource consultation. Tricor Inside, our unique approach to business expansion, empowers companies to seamlessly maneuver from start-up to IPO and beyond.

Take your first step towards business success with Tricor. Join the industry leaders, and get to know more at www.tricorglobal.com.

SOURCE Tricor Services Limited