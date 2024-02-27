I tried 15 new items coming to Taco Bell's menu in 2024 and ranked them from worst to best

The Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme is among the new menu items Taco Bell is releasing this year. Taco Bell

Taco Bell announced its 2024 menu lineup at Live Más LIVE, its first-ever superfan convention.

I attended the Las Vegas event and tasted everything coming to Taco Bell's menu this year.

Among the new items are the Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme, Baja Blast Pie, and the Cantina Chicken menu.

I thought no fast-food experience would compare to visiting the most beautiful Taco Bell in the world — until I went to the chain's first-ever superfan convention in Las Vegas during Super Bowl weekend.

There were famous fans, musical performances, and even an awards show. But food was obviously the highlight, and the crowd roared when we learned over a dozen new menu items were coming in 2024.

From the Baja Blast pie (yes, pie!) to the Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme (yes, Cheez-Its!) I got to try them all. Here's my ultimate ranking of every new item coming to Taco Bell this year.

Taco Bell hosted its first-ever Live Más LIVE event in Las Vegas during Super Bowl weekend.

Taco Bell's CMO Taylor Montgomery during Live Más LIVE. Anneta Konstantinides/Business Insider

I've been regularly reviewing Taco Bell for four years, so I was ecstatic when the chain invited me to experience its first fan convention.

The event promised to give us behind-the-scenes access to its upcoming menu, as well as "exclusive tasting opportunities" — and it definitely delivered on both.

With some trusty milkshakes in hand, my extensive tasting began.

A very happy me at Live Más LIVE. Anneta Konstantinides/Business Insider

I should note that Taco Bell hasn't announced the release dates for any new menu item save for the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada, which is available now.

But rest assured, all these items are coming to menus sometime in 2024.

Let's get into it.

15. Baja Blast Gelato

Taco Bell's Baja Blast Gelato. Taco Bell

Taco Bell will be rolling out new treats to celebrate the Baja Blast's 20th anniversary, including its first-ever gelato. It features Baja Blast's tropical lime flavor and has a bright teal hue that nearly matches the iconic drink, which Mountain Dew created for Taco Bell in 2004.

I love the idea of a Baja Blast dessert, but I don't think it works in gelato form. The texture was missing that rich, creamy, and smooth consistency you expect from a great gelato, and it just didn't pair well with the tart Baja Blast flavor. I think this would've worked far better as a sorbet instead.

14. Baja Blast Twists

Baja Blast Twists. Anneta Konstantinides/Business Insider

The Baja Blast Twists are another upcoming dessert inspired by Taco Bell's most famous drink, with a twist on the chain's long-beloved Cinnamon Twists. It swaps the spice for small blue flecks instead, and the overall effect reminded me of Fruity Pebbles cereal.

"These are cute and didn't taste weird like I expected them to," I wrote in my notes after I took my first bite.

While the twists are fun, I think Taco Bell's Tajín Twists — which are also coming out this year — are far superior.

13. Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco with steak

The Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco with steak. Anneta Konstantinides/Business Insider

Taco Bell blew me away with the original Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco, released in August 2023. It featured the chain's new slow-braised shredded beef, which took two years to develop and was inspired by the flavors of birria.

The beef is swapped for grilled steak in this new Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco, which also features sour cream, a three-cheese blend, and a crispy corn tortilla with more cheese melted on top.

I didn't love the protein swap here. The rich and tangy birria had paired so well, both in flavor and texture, with the concept of the Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco. The steak didn't mesh as well with the crispy shell, and the flavor just didn't jump out at me. I'll be sticking to the original.

12. Disha Hot Sauce

Disha Hot Sauce is coming to Taco Bell. Taco Bell

Taco Bell loves joining forces with different hot sauce companies, often to fantastic results. (I still dream of the Loaded TRUFF Nacho Fries I tried in October 2022.)

This time, it's partnering with Disha Hot, a brand created by musician Omar Apollo's family, to share a hot sauce recipe that's been "passed down for generations," according to its website. The hot sauce — which is getting its own sauce packet at Taco Bell — features roasted chile de árbol, tomatillo, jalapeño, habanero, onion, cilantro, and lime.

I've always gravitated toward hot sauces with a strong roasted flavor, so Disha Hot feels like it was made for me. There's so much depth in its deep heat, which hits you slowly. If you love some simmering heat, you'll definitely want the Disha Hot packets when they're released.

11. Tajín Twists

Taco Bell's Tajín Twists. Anneta Konstantinides/Business Insider

Taco Bell is teaming up with Tajín — a Mexican spice featuring chili peppers, salt, and lime — for three new items this year, including the Tajín Twists.

The Tajín Twists were the first item I tried at Live Más LIVE, and I was delightfully surprised by their flavor. The texture had a lovely light crunch, and the Tajín coating added a nice kick of heat that wasn't overpowering. It's a fun little snack, and I could've easily finished the entire bag if there hadn't been a dozen-plus dishes waiting for me.

10. Baja Blast Pie

Taco Bell's Baja Blast Pie. Anneta Konstantinides/Business Insider

"Whoa." "Omg no." "NO." "It's horrifying."

These were just a few of the DMs I received when I shared a picture of the Baja Blast Pie on my Instagram story.

Taco Bell is keeping mum on the details of what's actually in the pie, at least for now. But I did get to try a slice, and, honestly, I kind of liked it.

It's hard to wrap your head around the combination of this light, zingy, and fruity flavor with the dense texture of a German Chocolate pie. But the crust is delicious, the pie is silky, and the whipped cream and lime zest on top give each bite some extra oomph. And how cool is the color?

Sorry, haters, the Baja Blast Pie is just too much fun.

9. Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme

The Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme. Anneta Konstantinides/Business Insider

Only one item elicited more gasps from the audience than the Baja Blast Pie: the Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme. This new twist on one of Taco Bell's most iconic creations was first tested in the summer of 2022 and features a real Cheez-It cracker that's sixteen times bigger than the original. It's stuffed inside your classic Crunchwrap Supreme, which features seasoned beef, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and nacho cheese sauce, all wrapped up in a folded flour tortilla.

As a massive Cheez-It fan, this was, without a doubt, the item I was most excited to try during Live Más LIVE. It's such a fun and silly concept, and I think that willingness to think outside the box is why Taco Bell has been so successful in recent years.

But I will say the addition of the massive Cheez-It makes the Crunchwrap taste kind of dry. Since the cracker is much denser than a tostada, the texture also threw me. I would love to try this again with a healthy dose of hot sauce, which I think could add some moisture to each bite. But I'm not sure I would order this over the original (and perfect) Crunchwrap Supreme.

8. Tajín Taco

The Tajín Taco. Anneta Konstantinides/Business Insider

As part of its partnership with Tajín, Taco Bell will also release a Tajín Taco. It features a Tajín-seasoned taco shell, beef, lettuce, cheese, spicy ranch, and a mango pico de gallo.

There's a generous dusting of Tajín on the delicious shell, giving the taco a fun and fiery hue and a big punch of flavor with every bite. But I was also impressed with the addition of the spicy ranch and mango pico de gallo, which added more depth and freshness than I've seen in a traditional taco from the chain. I will definitely be ordering this again.

7. Taco Bell and Salt & Straw's Ice Cream Chocolate Taco

Taco Bell and Salt & Straw's Ice Cream Chocolate Taco. Anneta Konstantinides/Business Insider

Taco Bell is teaming up with Portland-based ice cream company Salt & Straw to release its version of the extinct Choco Taco. The Ice Cream Chocolate Taco features hand-pressed waffle cones and cinnamon-ancho ice cream dipped in chocolate and studded with toasted brown rice. The taco also comes with four sauces: chocolate chili, mango jalapeño, cinnamon wild berry, and cheesecake.

As a former Choco Taco lover, I love that Taco Bell and Salt & Straw are tapping into major millennial nostalgia with their new partnership. The Ice Cream Chocolate Taco is a crunchy and sweet delight that will satisfy any fan of the original, and opting for a delicious cinnamon-ancho ice cream over plain vanilla keeps it fresh and innovative. I also loved the cheesecake dipping sauce, which reminded me of the icing dips we always used to get with '90s-era snacks.

6. Mexican Chocolate and Sweet Vanilla Churro Chillers

The Mexican Chocolate Churro Chiller. Anneta Konstantinides/Business Insider

After testing its new Churro Chiller drinks in California in December, Taco Bell is gearing up for a national release. I got to try the Mexican Chocolate and Sweet Vanilla Churro Chillers, which feature sweet vanilla cream, churro crumbles, and cold foam.

The Churro Chillers are delicious milkshakes. They're playful and indulgent, and I love the mix of the frothy cold foam with the crunchy churro crumbles. The Mexican Chocolate — my favorite of the two — had just the right amount of sweetness, while the Sweet Vanilla reminded me of a delightful vanilla-bean ice cream.

I love adding something sweet to a fast-food order, and I would pick one of the Churro Chillers over Taco Bell's current dessert offerings.

5. Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco

The Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco. Anneta Konstantinides/Business Insider

One of Taco Bell's biggest announcements of the day was the upcoming Cantina Chicken Menu, which will feature five new dishes — the Cantina Chicken Burrito, the Cantina Chicken Taco (soft or crispy), the Cantina Chicken Quesadilla, and the Cantina Chicken Bowl — as well as the chain's new avocado verde salsa.

I got to try three of the five new Cantina Chicken menu items at Live Más LIVE, including the Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco. It features Taco Bell's new slow-roasted chicken, a melted and toasted three-cheese blend, jalapeño sauce, and a fresh white-corn tortilla shell.

"Um, this is so bomb," I wrote in my (extremely eloquent) notes.

I think the Cantina Chicken menu will be a huge success for Taco Bell. The chicken — which is oven-roasted and seasoned with Mexican chilis, including pasilla — is juicy, tender, and carries so much flavor. I genuinely couldn't believe it was coming from a fast-food chain. I also couldn't get enough of the avocado verde salsa, which I started drizzling on nearly every taco and burrito I ate.

4. Crispy Chicken Nuggets

Taco Bell's Crispy Chicken Nuggets. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Taco Bell is hoping to kick off a new fast-food war with the debut of its Crispy Chicken Nuggets, which are made with all-white chicken meat that has been marinated in spiced jalapeño buttermilk. The nuggets will be served alongside two new dipping sauces, the Bell sauce and Jalapeño Honey Mustard.

I first tried the Crispy Chicken Nuggets during a tasting at Taco Bell's headquarters in October. Mira Leon, a member of the product development team, told us that Taco Bell wanted to create an "elevated" chicken nugget.

I was really impressed with how juicy the chicken tasted, and I loved the distinct and crispy texture of the tortilla-coated breading. The chain's team promised that their chicken nuggets would taste premium, and they really delivered. Honestly, McDonald's and Chick-fil-A should be scared.

3. Cheesy Chicken Crispanada

The Cheesy Chicken Crispanada. Anneta Konstantinides/Business Insider

The $3.49 Cheesy Chicken Crispanada is Taco Bell's new twist on an empanada and the first of Taco Bell's 2024 lineup to debut on national menus. It features a mix of white and dark chicken meat, which has been slow-cooked and marinated with garlic, tomato, and onion. The Crispanada also features a three-cheese blend of cheddar, mozzarella, and Monterey pepper jack, as well as a shell made from phyllo dough.

I first tried the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada during a tasting at Taco Bell's headquarters in March 2023 and was an instant fan. The chicken is rich, tangy, and savory thanks to the marinade, and the crispy shell gives way to a deliciously soft and warm middle. I also love the kick of heat from the Monterey pepper jack and the bright and light spicy ranch dipping sauce.

2. Cantina Chicken Soft Taco

Taco Bell's Cantina Chicken Soft Taco. Anneta Konstantinides/Business Insider

The Cantina Chicken Soft Taco — which features slow-roasted chicken, purple cabbage, lettuce, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and an avocado ranch sauce — surprised me in the best way.

It just tasted so fresh, and I think adding purple cabbage and pico de gallo — new ingredients for the chain — is a big part of that. I've usually skipped Taco Bell's tacos because the vegetables tend to taste limp and wilted, but the Cantina Chicken Soft Taco was crispy and delightful. The chicken was tender, well-seasoned, and paired well with the avocado ranch sauce.

Taco Bell is really stepping up its game when it comes to fresh ingredients, and the Cantina Chicken Soft Taco is proof of the fantastic results.

1. Cantina Chicken Burrito

Taco Bell's Cantina Chicken burrito. Anneta Konstantinides/Business Insider

If you're familiar with my Taco Bell coverage, you already know I believe the chain shines with its burritos. The Grilled Cheese Burrito is, in my humble opinion, the best item on Taco Bell's menu, and I was a huge fan of the Fiesta Veggie Burrito and Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito. I was extremely bummed when both got discontinued in favor of the new Cravings Value Menu, but Taco Bell has eased my pain with the debut of the Cantina Chicken Burrito.

In addition to the new oven-roasted chicken, the burrito features purple cabbage, lettuce, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado ranch, and chipotle sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla. As with the soft taco, the Cantina Chicken burrito tastes delightfully crisp and fresh. I love that the tortilla is grilled, adding some crispy contrast to the soft and sauced-up chicken in the middle. And you already know what I think about the delicious new chicken.

I can see the Cantina Chicken Burrito becoming part of my regular rotation, especially when I want something that tastes and feels healthier and fresh. I think the Cantina Chicken Menu will be a game changer for Taco Bell and prove it's a force to be reckoned with when it comes to fast food.

