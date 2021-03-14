I tried 19 of Aldi's most popular breakfast foods, and there are 15 I would totally eat again

Lucien Formichella
aldi breakfast food
Aldi has plenty of breakfast offerings. Lucien Formichella for Insider

Aldi is one of the best supermarkets around for budget shoppers.

I've already compiled a review of the grocer's best snacks, so I wanted to dive into another category of popular products: breakfast foods.

The items I taste-tested fell into four distinct categories - breads, frozen foods, yogurts, and hearty grains - so on top of reviewing the products based on whether I'd buy them again, I also chose my favorite from each grouping.

Read on to learn which of these breakfast items I wouldn't buy again, and which were my favorites.

Note: As you might see in my haul photo, I originally planned to review Aldi's apple-cider doughnuts and blueberry muffins, but I bought them too early before this taste test and they ended up going a bit stale. I didn't think it was fair to review them when they weren't at their best.

I kicked off the breads with the 'knock your sprouts off' 7-grain variety

sprouted aldi bread
Aldi's sprouted seven-grain bread. Lucien Formichella for Insider

As far as seven-grain sprouted bread goes, this was very respectable - especially with a nice slab of butter.

It was relatively smooth, and the grains all mix nicely, unlike some other brands that seem to just sprinkle everything on top.

sprouted aldi bread slice
I topped a toasted slice with some butter. Lucien Formichella for Insider

This bread had solid structural integrity, making it perfect for sunny-side-up eggs. To be fair though, I think everything is perfect with sunny-side-up eggs.

It didn't have a robust flavor, and it really just tasted like the "good decision" your parents wanted you to make for breakfast.

Verdict: I might not buy this again, but I probably should.

Aldi's marbled cinnamon bread was like dessert for breakfast

cinnamon bread aldi
Aldi's cinnamon breakfast bread. Lucien Formichella for Insider

This bread was nearly perfect with a hefty pat of butter.

It reminded me of a raisin swirl bread, even though there weren't any raisins in it. It was quite chewy, which I enjoyed, and not overpoweringly sweet.

It could almost be a dessert if you added some extra cinnamon sugar, but I loved how the light flavors blended in with the heavy bread.

cinnamon bread aldi slice
I accidentally toasted the slice too long. Lucien Formichella for Insider

This burned quickly because of the sugar, but it should be consumed lightly toasted so you can actually experience the flavors.

Verdict: I probably shouldn't buy this one again, but absolutely would.

I was pretty impressed by the gluten-free cinnamon-raisin bagels

aldi gluten free cinnamon raisin bagel
Aldi's gluten-free cinnamon-raisin bagels. Lucien Formichella for Insider

This was one of the better gluten-free bagels I've eaten, partly because the bread didn't taste like anything.

The main flavors were toasty raisins and melted butter, and there was a nice texture - a little coarse but quite sturdy.

aldi cinnamon raisin bagel slice
It tasted better with peanut butter than with butter. Lucien Formichella for Insider

This bagel was fairly solid on its own, but it was elevated with a little peanut butter.

Verdict: I would absolutely buy these again.

The gluten-free plain bagels were perfectly fine

gluten free plain bagel aldi
Aldi's plain gluten-free bagels. Lucien Formichella for Insider

There wasn't as big of a flavor drop-off from raisin to plain as I expected, though the raisin was still superior.

Once again, I was pleasantly surprised by this bagel's fluffy quality, something most gluten-free products lack.

aldi gluten free plain bagel
The texture was pretty much identical to the cinnamon-raisin variety. Lucien Formichella for Insider

This was respectable but unexciting - a true neutral, the water of the breakfast world.

It wouldn't make a sandwich more enjoyable, but it would work as the vehicle that carries sumptuous fillings into your mouth.

Verdict: If they're out of the raisin version, I'd buy these.

I would definitely use the brioche bagels for sandwiches

aldi brioche bagel
Aldi's brioche bagels. Lucien Formichella for Insider

There was a fluffy quality to these bagels that I immensely enjoyed, and they soaked up the butter really well.

Even toasted, most bread isn't this airy. But the natural buttery flavor of the brioche came through more when it was untoasted.

Like the gluten-free bagel, I think this could be better utilized as the sandwich base.

aldi brioche bagel slice
The bagels were pretty buttery on their own. Lucien Formichella for Insider

Verdict: This was quite good, but I'm spoiled for choice. I would buy again if I had a deep hankering for brioche.

The sweet smell of the maple French-toast bagel was stronger than its flavor

maple french toast bagel aldi
Aldi's maple French-toast bagels. Lucien Formichella for Insider

I loved the lightness in the center of this bagel. Again, I think you could make a case for this being better untoasted.

The sweetness was a little more understated than the delightful, toasted-maple smell would have you believe. I felt like it could get a bit lost in the shuffle if it were part of a larger dish.

maple french toast bagel aldi single
The flavor wasn't as strong as I thought it would be. Lucien Formichella for Insider

It's that kind of in-between flavor where you would really need to top it with the right things to bring it out. Oddly enough, I could see this mixing well with honey ham and sharp cheddar.

Verdict: It was delightful, and I'd buy it again, but only if I was really craving it.

It was tough to pick a favorite bread, but the gluten-free cinnamon-raisin bagel reigned supreme

aldi breads and bagels
The cinnamon-raisin bagels were the top for me. Lucien Formichella for Insider

This was the toughest category to choose a winner for.

If I was going exclusively by taste, I'd have to pick the marbled cinnamon breakfast bread. Since I'm also considering how I felt a few hours after consuming this bread, I'm picking the gluten-free cinnamon-raisin bagels.

They were tasty enough and didn't lead to a sugar crash.

On to the frozen section, and the meat-lovers breakfast bowl was just OK

aldi meat lovers breakfast bowl
Aldi's meat-lovers frozen breakfast bowl. Lucien Formichella for Insider

This was college-cafeteria-level good, meaning it's not as bad as some people might say, but it's still not great.

It needed pepper, and I don't think I would reach for it on a lazy Sunday.

The sausage was surprisingly juicy, but it was offset by hard potatoes and factory eggs.

aldi meat lovers breakfast bowl cooked
This bowl was a little underwhelming. Lucien Formichella for Insider

One of the issues with the dish was the sodium levels. The eggs and potatoes were under-seasoned, and yet overall, it felt like drinking from the Dead Sea.

As usual, the processed cheese held this entire thing together, and I would have liked more.

This certainly wasn't my favorite thing on the list, but it was firmly in the "not bad" category. I think it's an OK breakfast for anybody running out the door in the morning who doesn't have time to make real bacon and eggs.

Verdict: This is a good breakfast option to have on hand for emergency situations.

The sausage-and-gravy breakfast bowl beat out the meat-lovers variety

aldi sausage and gravy breakfast bowl
Aldi's sausage-and-gravy frozen breakfast bowl. Lucien Formichella for Insider

I'm a gravy snob, so I consciously didn't hold this to my usual standards, but it was surprisingly solid.

The texture wasn't right at all, but it still tasted fine.

aldi sausage and gravy bowl cooked
I was very skeptical of the frozen gravy. Lucien Formichella for Insider

To me, this was slightly better than the meat-lovers bowl, but it had the same under-seasoned potatoes and eggs.

The difference here was the gravy, which had a surprisingly full flavor, even though it felt like a bunch of flour was dumped in it to stretch it out.

Verdict: I'd buy it. This is a solid meal to throw in the microwave while you're getting ready to run out the door.

The original French-toast sticks were pretty good for a quick, frozen meal

aldi french toast sticks
Aldi's frozen French-toast sticks. Lucien Formichella for Insider

When you make French toast, you want to let that bread soak in the batter before you start cooking. These tasted like they were just passed under a batter faucet and quickly slapped on the griddle.

Biting into the middle just tasted like toasty bread.

aldi french toast sticks cooked
The syrup made them more enjoyable. Lucien Formichella for Insider

That problem aside, these were quite good.

There was just enough of a cinnamon taste to make me want more. My fear was that I wouldn't be able to put syrup on overly sweet sticks, but that wasn't the case here.

Verdict: There's no way I'd ever pick this over homemade or diner French toast, but it's an excellent time-crunch option.

The cinnamon French-toast sticks tasted too bitter

aldi cinnamon french toast sticks
Aldi's cinnamon frozen French-toast sticks. Lucien Formichella for Insider

I didn't actually taste a major difference between the two French-toast options.

My brain initially told me to say the cinnamon was better because it had more flavor, but then I realized "more" wasn't always better.

aldi cinnamon french toast sticks cooked
There was too much cinnamon on these sticks. Lucien Formichella for Insider

There was a slightly bitter aftertaste. I'm not sure if that had anything to do with the quality of cinnamon, but it was off-putting enough to make me rank the original higher.

Verdict: I probably wouldn't buy this one again.

The homestyle frozen waffles weren't my favorite, but there's nothing wrong with them

aldi frozen waffles
Aldi's classic frozen waffles. Lucien Formichella for Insider

This was about as good as frozen waffles get - crunchy on the top and moist and soft on the inside.

That said, it's tough to compare this to other frozen waffles because they all have the same general qualities. I thought it was a manageable size and had an enjoyable consistency.

aldi frozen waffles cooked
There wasn't much to say about these, good or bad. Lucien Formichella for Insider

I don't think it was the best frozen item, or even better than the original French-toast stick, but this is a safe call.

Verdict: I'd probably buy these again, but only on a whim. They'd never make the official shopping list.

Surprisingly, the sausage-and-gravy bowl was my favorite of the frozen bunch

aldi frozen breakfast
The sausage-and-gravy bowl took me by surprise. Lucien Formichella for Insider

I think the sausage and gravy was my favorite item here because it was the only really enjoyable one that didn't lead to a sugar crash by noon.

But in the end, pretty much any of them would make a decent last-minute breakfast.

I started the next category with the coconut-flavored tilt-style yogurt

aldi cocunut yogurt tilt
Aldi's coconut-flavored yogurt with toppings. Lucien Formichella for Insider

I enjoyed this, but it left a somewhat empty feeling. I think it came down to my dislike of low-fat yogurt, which has an unsatisfying lightness that ultimately doesn't do anything for me.

This is the type of snack I finish and wonder where it went. Personally, I'd rather eat less full-fat yogurt than more low-fat yogurt.

aldi coconut yogurt open
I wish there was more of the toppings. Lucien Formichella for Insider

The tangy coconut flavor in the yogurt was delightful. I also liked the toasted almonds and coconut shavings, but there just weren't enough of them.

Weirdly, the chocolate chips didn't quite mesh for me.

Verdict: Ultimately, I wouldn't buy it again.

The key-lime tilt-style yogurt had a bigger flavor punch

aldi key lime yogurt
Aldi's key lime-flavored yogurt with toppings. Lucien Formichella for Insider

The tangy key-lime flavor was so smooth here - though I prefer my key-lime pie to have a real pucker to it.

The graham cracker mixed super well with the yogurt, and right away I could tell this was way better than the coconut version.

aldi key lime yogurt open
The white chocolate was kind of the star here. Lucien Formichella for Insider

Ultimately, both tilt-style yogurts suffer from the same issue: being low-fat.

Ironically, the white chocolate helped to thicken it a little, but that's the closest I've ever come to enjoying white chocolate - largely because most of the flavor was masked by the lime and graham cracker.

Verdict: I am more likely to buy this one than the coconut, but still not likely.

The honey-vanilla Greek yogurt would make an indulgent morning meal

aldi greek yogurt
Aldi's honey-vanilla Greek yogurt. Lucien Formichella for Insider

This was a delicious, versatile yogurt.

The flavors were subtle but powerful, and I could see it being eaten with granola or in a nice smoothie.

aldi greek yogurt open
I think you could use this as the base of a good breakfast. Lucien Formichella for Insider

Where the non-fat yogurt was deficient in satisfaction quality, this left me full and happy.

Verdict: I would absolutely buy this again.

I actually liked the plain honey Greek yogurt a little better

aldi honey greek yogurt
Aldi's honey-flavored Greek yogurt. Lucien Formichella for Insider

This was pretty much the same as the honey-vanilla flavor, but I think it was a little more enjoyable.

aldi honey greek yogirt open
I liked this even better than the vanilla variety. Lucien Formichella for Insider

The vanilla one had a slightly smoother texture, but the honey contributed to a stronger flavor.

Verdict: Both Greek-yogurt options were delightful, and you couldn't go wrong buying either.

It was a close call, but the honey Greek yogurt took home the prize in its category

aldi yogurts
The honey Greek yogurt was the best of the bunch. Lucien Formichella for Insider

The indulgent honey Greek yogurt was - by a small margin - the best of this bunch.

It's really tough to find new and exciting things to say about yogurt, but I'll definitely be adding it to my Aldi list.

The hearty grain category was off to a good start with the pumpkin seed-and-flax granola cereal

pumpkin seed granola aldi
Aldi's pumpkin seed-and-flax granola cereal. Lucien Formichella for Insider

This was quite good, though the pumpkin wasn't deserving of the banner spot in the name.

There was a nice, crisp honey flavor, and the toasty oats made me feel like I was eating breakfast in a log cabin.

I could see this falling into the category of cereals that I absent-mindedly eat a handful of when I'm bored.

aldi pumpkin seed granola open
I was surprised by how much I liked this cereal. Lucien Formichella for Insider

As expected, it was even better when I added a little bit of the Greek yogurt, which helped soften the crunchy granola a little bit.

Verdict: This was a delightful breakfast and a refreshing mid-afternoon snack that I would definitely buy again.

The coconut-chia granola cereal was better with yogurt

aldi coconut granola
Aldi's coconut-chia granola cereal. Lucien Formichella for Insider

This is another solid granola with the same toasty, crunchy oats.

The coconut flavor wasn't much more than a hint, but thankfully, the honey flavor added a nice balance.

aldi coconut granola open
This flavor wasn't as exciting. Lucien Formichella for Insider

Here, added yogurt enhanced the overall flavor. But it also negated the coconut a bit.

This was quite a delicious snack, and the grains worked exceptionally well with the yogurt.

Verdict: I'd buy this again, but not over the pumpkin-seed variety.

The pumpkin-spice instant oatmeal was pretty sweet on its own

aldi pumpkin spice oatmeal
Aldi's pumpkin-spice instant oatmeal. Lucien Formichella for Insider

This was a pretty good bowl of oatmeal.

It honestly didn't need the drizzle of syrup I added, which made it a little too sweet.

There certainly was a strong pumpkin flavor, and I detected some cinnamon as well.

The real enjoyment here was the smooth, buttery quality of the prepared oats that tied everything together.

aldi pumpkin spice oatmeal cooked
I wish there was more in the pouch. Lucien Formichella for Insider

I'm always disappointed with the amount that comes in a single instant-oatmeal packet, but this was an excellent breakfast, even if it was a little too sugary for my personal taste.

Verdict: I would buy this again, but I'd refrain from adding any extra sweetener.

The cranberry-flax instant oatmeal had a nice, balanced flavor

aldi cranberry oatmeal
Aldi's cranberry-flax instant oatmeal. Lucien Formichella for Insider

I was a little disappointed there weren't giant cranberries floating around in the packet like on the box, but I got past it pretty quickly.

This had a bit more balance than the pumpkin-spice flavor, and the cranberries added a burst of sweetness that wasn't overpowering.

aldi cranberry oatmeal cooked
I think both instant oatmeals would taste good together. Lucien Formichella for Insider

This flavor didn't need maple syrup either, though it paired better here than in the pumpkin-spice oatmeal.

Verdict: I'd buy this again, and I can see myself mixing a packet of each flavor together.

There's no doubt in my mind that the pumpkin seed-and-flax granola was the best of the grains

aldi grains
The pumpkin seed-and-flax granola was the clear favorite. Lucien Formichella for Insider

The pumpkin seed-and-flax granola cereal was a clear winner here, though part of the reason is that it went so well with the yogurt.

It's rare to describe something that comes from a box as succulent, but that's the word that comes to mind.

More importantly, it did what any great breakfast should: left me feeling full but not bloated.

Overall, you can't really go wrong with most of Aldi's breakfast offerings

The items on this list are all pretty unique, so I don't think it's possible to choose one as my ultimate top-pick.

That said, I really enjoyed the pumpkin granola and honey yogurt combination. It was the option that I found myself craving most after trying everything else.

