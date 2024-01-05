I tried 20 types of Dannon Light + Fit Greek Yogurt to find the best low-calorie, protein-packed flavor

Dannon's Light + Fit Greek yogurt cups taste great and provide 12 grams of protein for 80 calories.

After trying 20 flavors, the toasted-coconut vanilla was my favorite.

My least favorite flavor was strawberry banana, because I didn't feel the flavors mixed well.

Eating smart has always been an uphill battle for me. It's hard to break away for something healthier when staring down pancakes in the breakfast aisle or cookies over by the desserts.

Dannon's Light + Fit yogurt makes eating right easier for me. Not only is it great as a quick meal or snack, but each cup has zero fat, 80 calories, and 12 grams of protein.

I recently tried every flavor I could find. Here's my personal ranking from worst to best:

I thought strawberry banana was the worst flavor.

In my opinion, strawberries and bananas, unfortunately, do not mix. David Silbert

I'm a big fan of both bananas and strawberries. Together, however, the two just didn't jive.

The banana flavor overpowered the strawberry, and I noticed the taste lingered on my tongue. Light + Fit has a great selection, but this one's a miss, in my opinion.

Orange cream was my least favorite of the citrus flavors.

Light + Fit has better citrus options available. David Silbert

Of the three Light + Fit citrus flavors I tried, orange cream was easily the worst. True to its name, there was a welcome creaminess to each bite.

However, the acidity cut through, souring an otherwise decent offering.

The blueberry Greek yogurt didn't stand out.

Blueberry was a safe but boring choice. David Silbert

There's nothing bad about blueberry yogurt; it just isn't anything special.

Light + Fit's take included actual blueberries (albeit puree), which gave dimension to an otherwise standard Greek yogurt.

Something was missing in the salted-caramel flavor.

I wish the Light + Fit salted-caramel flavor had a bit more dimension. David Silbert

Salted caramel had a welcome sweetness that wasn't overpowering, making it a strong option for both breakfast and dessert.

That said, the flavor was a bit one-note, limiting its appeal.

The raspberry yogurt had an uneven crunch.

If you don't mind the crunch, the raspberry is a great choice. David Silbert

Raspberry was a step up from the blueberry flavor, as it had a smoother consistency and packed a sweeter punch.

My major knock against it was the seeds, which gave the yogurt an uneven crunch.

Although strawberry cheesecake is a popular choice, it wasn't one of my favorites.

Strawberry cheesecake is one of Light + Fit's most popular options. David Silbert

Although you can't go shopping without seeing this flavor in the yogurt aisle, it has never ranked high on my list.

The strawberry distracted too much from the otherwise pleasant cheesecake taste.

The banana-cream flavor was much better than the strawberry banana.

I liked this flavor a lot more than the strawberry banana. David Silbert

Where strawberry banana disappointed, banana cream delivered. This yogurt brought out the banana flavor in a stated yet delicate way.

However, it has its audience. If you're not a banana person, this flavor won't change your mind. If you are, you'll dig it.

The tiramisu Greek yogurt was a perfect after-dinner snack.

I recommend tiramisu over salted caramel. David Silbert

Tiramisu was, by all accounts, a superior version of salted caramel. Its flavor profile was more dynamic, with hints of coffee and cocoa.

It may be a little rich for some, but this is an excellent yogurt to have after a nice Italian dinner.

Strawberry was my favorite of the berry flavors.

Make sure to stir this yogurt to mix in the strawberry puree. David Silbert

Out of all the berry flavors I tried, strawberry was definitely my favorite. Once I gave the puree at the bottom a good stir, the yogurt became velvety smooth.

There was a subtle richness that never overpowered the palate, making this a great pick.

Dannon's Light + Fit cherry yogurt had a unique texture.

The bits of cherry were sweet and chewy. David Silbert

Cherry was another great fruit flavor. Although its texture lacked consistency, it impressed in terms of taste.

The bits of cherry added a satisfying chew compared to the typical puree.

Raspberry chocolate was a delicious sweet treat.

This yogurt makes a fantastic dessert. David Silbert

If you have a sweet tooth, look no further than Dannon's raspberry-chocolate flavor. This yogurt provided a rich chocolate flavor with just the right hint of raspberry.

It probably wouldn't be my everyday pick, but as a rare treat, it's divine.

The lemon cream was much better than the orange cream.

Can't find lemon meringue? Try lemon cream. David Silbert

Lemon cream was a significant upgrade from its orange cream sibling. Although it was a bit rich, the creaminess came through and the lemon was more sweet than tart.

If you can't find Light + Fit's limited-edition lemon meringue, this is a great substitute.

Toasted marshmallow was hard to find

Toasted marshmallow tasted surprisingly similar to vanilla. David Silbert

Because toasted marshmallow was the hardest flavor to track down, my expectations were high.

Although I enjoyed the taste, I had trouble distinguishing the marshmallow notes. Everything but the name screamed vanilla yogurt to me.

Vanilla is a classic favorite.

Vanilla is a go-to flavor for a reason. David Silbert

Vanilla is ranked higher than toasted marshmallow for its sheer simplicity.

You know what you're getting with this staple, and Dannon's take on the classic flavor didn't disappoint.

Because it's simple yet versatile, I would have it for breakfast, before bed, or anytime in between.

As someone born and raised in Massachusetts, Boston cream was a favorite.

As a Bostonian, I have to show some love to the Boston-cream pie flavor. David Silbert

As a Massachusetts native, I admit I may be biased. However, there's no denying the taste of a nice Boston-cream pie, and Dannon delivered it with confidence.

The peach yogurt was light but flavorful.

The peach flavor was light and sweet. David Silbert

Peach has been a longtime favorite of mine. Although it was the lightest of the fruit flavors, it didn't sacrifice on taste.

It did require a good stir to get the right consistency, but the effort was worth it.

Pumpkin pie was a great seasonal flavor.

Don't let autumn slip by without trying the pumpkin pie flavor. David Silbert

Dannon Light + Fit has a rotating selection of limited-time flavors.

Although I couldn't track down tantalizing one-offs like crème brûlée or chocolate cherry, I did find a delicious pumpkin-pie option.

Key lime was the superior citrus flavor.

The key lime was a well-balanced flavor. David Silbert

If I had to pick one citrus yogurt, it would definitely be key lime.

Unlike orange cream, which I found to be too sour, and lemon cream, which I found a bit rich, this flavor was surprisingly well-balanced.

Caramel-apple-pie yogurt makes the perfect dessert.

It was hard to find fault with caramel-apple pie. David Silbert

The caramel-apple-pie variation was a fantastic dessert yogurt. The caramel shined through, along with chunks of apples generously seasoned with cinnamon.

Although it's not as versatile as my No. 1 choice, caramel-apple pie came close.

The toasted-coconut vanilla was my favorite.

I'll never get tired of this excellent flavor. David Silbert

Dannon's toasted-coconut vanilla was the perfect cup of yogurt. It was sweeter than the standard vanilla flavor and had a welcome smokiness.

However, it wasn't fruity or sugary enough to spoil your appetite.

