I tried 3 celebrity chefs' recipes for mulled wine, and the best was the easiest and cheapest to make

Paige Bennett
mulled wine 2
I tried three different celebrity chefs' mulled-wine recipes. Paige Bennett for Insider; Manny Hernandez/Getty Images; Michael Loccisano / Getty

People have apparently been enjoying mulled wine for centuries. Ancient Greeks and Romans added spices and heat to leftover wine, and by the Middle Ages, many people believed the spices in the drink were good for their health.

Mulled wine is still popular today, particularly in the winter. And over the past few centuries, chefs have come up with their own spins on the traditional drink.

I tested popular mulled-wine recipes from celebrity chefs Nancy Fuller, Geoffrey Zakarian, and Ina Garten to find which is worth making this winter.

Here's how each recipe turned out:

Fuller's recipe featured a lot of citrus

Nancy Fuller 1 ingredients
Nancy Fuller's recipe called for a lot of citrus. Paige Bennett for Insider

Fuller's recipe featured pretty standard mulled-wine ingredients, plus orange juice, lemon juice, orange zest, and lemon zest for a citrus burst.

However, I was most concerned about the inclusion of brandy, which I don't enjoy drinking.

Fuller's recipe was straightforward, but it did take the longest to make

Nancy Fuller 3 mulling the wine
The wine had to simmer for 30 minutes. Paige Bennett for Insider

The mulled wine was easy to pull together, but it required about 40 minutes to make, which was longer than the other two recipes I tested.

I poured the wine and honey in a pot, then I put the loose spices in a handy bag called a "soup sock" - which is similar to cheesecloth - and tossed that into the pot as well.

Then I added the freshly squeezed orange and lemon juices along with the zests and let the entire mixture simmer for half an hour.

Nancy Fuller 4 pouring the wine
I tasted this recipe with and without the added brandy. Paige Bennett for Insider

I added the brandy at the end of the 30 minutes, but not before reserving some of the mulled wine to test without it. 

Although it took a while, the process was mostly hands-off.

I tasted this recipe with and without brandy, but either way, the citrus overwhelmed the drink

Nancy Fuller 5 final
I thought the citrus flavor was too strong. Paige Bennett for Insider

Because I was worried the brandy flavor would lead me to dislike this recipe, I sampled some without it.

The strongest flavor here was citrus, and it was just too overpowering for the beverage.

Even after adding the brandy, citrus was still the most prominent flavor, except now the drink had more of a burn on the way down.

Zakarian's spicy mulled chardonnay was a twist on the classic

Geoffrey Zakarian 1 ingredients
This recipe called for white wine instead of red. Paige Bennett for Insider

Most mulled-wine recipes I've seen call for red wines, but Zakarian's recipe mixes things up with a bottle of chardonnay.

This recipe also featured delicious ingredients like pear, apple cider, rosemary, and ginger liqueur, as well as black peppercorn.

It ended up being a bit more expensive than the others because of the addition of the ginger liqueur - which cost more than the chardonnay - and a vanilla bean pod, which is never cheap.

The process took about 35 minutes from start to finish

Geoffrey Zakarian 3 mulling the wine
The recipe took a little over half an hour to make. Paige Bennett for Insider

Zakarian's mulled chardonnay was incredibly easy to make.

I sliced the fruit into thin pieces, dumped everything into a pot, and simmered it on medium-high heat for five minutes. Then, I turned it off and let it "steep," as directed, for 20 minutes.

Finally, I turned the heat back up, added the ginger liqueur, and stirred for another five minutes.

The end product was a sweet and spicy beverage

Geoffrey Zakarian 10 final
Geoffrey Zakarian's mulled wine was the prettiest of the three. Paige Bennett for Insider

I wasn't sure what to expect with such a wide range of ingredients, but I really liked the white wine in place of red in this recipe.

It was very sweet and definitely spicy from all of the black peppercorns. I'm not typically a chardonnay fan, but the buttery quality helped balance the spicy and acidic flavors. 

Still, I'll skip adding sugar and definitely lighten up on the black peppercorns the next time I make this drink.

Garten's recipe had the shortest ingredient list

Ina Garten 2 ingredients
Ina Garten's recipe was the simplest. Paige Bennett for Insider

This classic mulled-wine recipe had a short ingredient list that included Cabernet Sauvignon and a lot of apple cider.

It also called for honey, cinnamon sticks, orange zest and juice, and a bit of clove and star anise.

This was the easiest and fastest recipe of the bunch

Ina Garten 4 after mulling wine for 10 minutes
It only took me 10 minutes from start to finish. Paige Bennett for Insider

This recipe was ready in 10 minutes, and all I had to do was toss all of the ingredients into a pot and let them simmer.

I was surprised how delicious such a simple mulled wine could be

Ina Garten 7 final
Even though it was simple, it still had a great flavor. Paige Bennett for Insider

I loved the flavor of this mulled wine. It wasn't spicy at all, and although the sweetness of the honey and cider came through, it wasn't overwhelming. 

The simple orange-peel garnish also meant I wasn't nearly swallowing whole spices with each sip.

Despite the simplicity of the recipe, the flavor was still strong and warming, balancing sweetness and spiciness.

So many mulled recipes require a ton of spices and flourishes, but in this case, less really was more.

I'd make both Garten's and Zakarian's recipes again, but probably not Fuller's

Ina Garten 10 final
I really liked Ina Garten's simple recipe. Paige Bennett for Insider

It was hard to choose my favorite between Garten's and Zakarian's, but I could see myself making Garten's more often because it had a shorter (and cheaper) ingredient list and was ready to go in just 10 minutes - plus, I wouldn't make any tweaks next time. 

Zakarian's mulled wine was delicious and looked the prettiest of the three, but it did require some expensive ingredients, and I would tweak the spice and sweetness levels a little. I think his recipe would work best for entertaining or special occasions.

However, I probably wouldn't make Fuller's recipe again. The citrus flavors were overpowering, and I really just don't like the taste of brandy.

Read More:

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • Most Americans won't get a COVID-19 vaccine until later next year. Biden's team wants to move faster.

    In an interview with Yahoo News, Dr. Zeke Emanuel, a member of President-elect Joe Biden’s transition COVID-19 advisory board, said he believes the Trump administration could have done more to optimize the vaccine rollout.

  • How much credit should Trump get for the coronavirus vaccines?

    President Trump has claimed credit for the record-breaking speed of vaccine development. How much did his influence help, or hurt, the process?

  • GOP congressman says he will not take the Covid vaccine because he’s ‘an American’

    ‘I have the freedom to decide if I’m going to take a vaccine or not and in this case I am not going to take the vaccine,’ Congressman Ken Buck says

  • In FBI probe, Texas AG faces aggressive, ethical prosecutor

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has spent years dodging legal and public relations blows that might have knocked others out of politics. The Republican has so far proven too wily for political opponents and prosecutors, winning reelection and rising to national prominence as a conservative crusader even while under felony indictment. Paxton has not been charged with a crime in the months since eight senior officials in the attorney general's office reported him to the FBI for bribery, abuse of office and other offenses allegedly committed in helping a wealthy donor trying to fend off his own federal investigation.

  • Biden tells Colbert he's fine with most GOP snubs, but Lindsey Graham has 'been a personal disappointment'

    Stephen Colbert traveled to Delaware to interview President-elect Joe Biden and incoming first lady Dr. Jill Biden for Thursday's Late Show, and he started by asking what President Biden is "going to put into the world?" Biden noted that America is sharply divided, but said "I think the nation -- and I don't think I'm kidding myself, I got criticized from the beginning for saying this -- I think the nation's looking for us to be united, much more united. We don't have to have this. Politics has become so, sort of, dirty and vicious and personal and mean and clenched fist instead of an open hand. And I think people are looking for us to come together."Colbert asked Biden if he takes it personally that so many Republicans "haven't acknowledged your win," and Biden said no. "Look, they're in a tough spot," he said. "A number of them sent messages to me four weeks ago: 'Give me time, Joe. Give me some time.' It's fine by me, it's fine by me. We won! We won Georgia three times."Colbert pointed to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who, he noted, has said some really nice things about Biden. "Do you think you guys can patch it up and work together?" he asked. "Lindsey's been a personal disappointment, because I was a personal friend of his." Biden said. "But look, I think I can work with Republican leadership in the House and the Senate. I think we can get things done. And I think once this president is no longer in office, I think you're going to see his impact on the body politic fade, and a lot of these Republicans are going to feel they've got much more room to run and cooperate.""Is there anything about your predecessor, the current president, that you could thank him for sincerely?" Colbert asked. Biden found one thing.Colbert showed a clip of his first sit-down with Biden, from The Colbert Report, in the opening segment. But the most famous interview he did with Biden was in 2015, when they bonded over loss and grief. Biden brought that up when Colbert asked him about the role a president can play in helping the U.S. process and mourn the loss of 300,000-plus people to COVID-19. Watch that, plus Biden talking about his congratulatory phone call from Pope Francis and being the second Catholic president, below. More stories from theweek.com Trump's ultimate self-own Pompeo explains why it's 'wiser' for Trump to keep quiet about suspected Russia hack 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure

  • 18 of the Most Anticipated High-Design Hotel Openings of 2021

    We can’t wait to check inOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • China is hurting its own interests with arbitrary detentions, Canada PM Trudeau says

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday said China undermined its own interests and alienated other nations when it detained two Canadians almost two years ago, after Canada had arrested a Chinese executive on a U.S. arrest warrant. China arrested businessman Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig in December 2018, shortly after Canadian police picked up Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. warrant.

  • I'm a radiologist in Alabama who just received the Pfizer vaccine. I've seen firsthand the serious effects of COVID-19 on people's lungs, so I had zero reservations about getting the shot.

    Dr. Joy Henningsen sayid the vaccination process was quick and efficient and that she barely felt the injection in her arm. "Hope is on the horizon," she wrote.

  • Sheriff: Man arrested on cross-country trip with girl, 12

    Nathan Larson, 40, made the girl wear a long-haired wig to make her look older and told her to pretend to be mute during their travel, Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims announced on Saturday. Mims said detectives learned that Larson, a resident of Catlett, Virginia, met the girl previously through social media, flew to California and persuaded her to sneak out of her house around 2 a.m. Monday. Larson was taken into custody and the girl was rescued by a Denver police officer who stopped the pair during their layover in Colorado, Mims said.

  • Trump tells Boris Johnson 'cure can't be worse than problem itself'

    Donald Trump has rejected following the UK's example and introducing a sweeping lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The US president retweeted the BBC's report on the fresh curbs being introduced in the UK, before ruling out his administration doing likewise. "We don’t want to have lockdowns. The cure cannot be worse than the problem itself!" he tweeted. Mr Trump's reluctance to implement a similar lockdown came as the number of cases in the US topped 17.5 million, with more than 314,000 people having died. Britain's new restrictions, which saw London and the South East plunged into a new stricter tier 4 were introduced amid evidence that the virus had mutated into a faster-spreading form of the disease.

  • Confederate Christmas ornaments are smaller than statues – but they send the same racist message

    As Christmas approaches, many families undertake a familiar ritual: an annual sojourn to the attic, basement or closet to pull out a box of treasured ornaments bought, created and collected over years, even generations. Hanging these ornaments on the tree is an opportunity to reconnect with memories of personal milestones, holiday icons and, in many cases, destinations visited. But, I argue, it may be time to take some of these old travel keepsakes off the tree. In researching my 2019 book, “Confederate Exceptionalism,” I studied sites throughout the American South whose histories are tied to enslaved labor. Seemingly charming souvenirs are sold to commemorate many of these places – from the White House of the Confederacy in Richmond, Virginia, to Stone Mountain, a Georgia cliffside carved with images of Confederate generals.Christmas ornaments are among them. And while these keepsakes may seem apolitical, their very circulation enables Confederate myths and symbols to become “normal” features of people’s daily lives. My research suggests they can thus desensitize Americans to the destructive nature of such stories and icons. Contesting Confederate symbolsIn recent years the U.S. has seen heated conversations about public symbols that commemorate the Confederacy, centered on the Confederate battle flag and statues of Confederate generals. After a white shooter’s deadly 2015 massacre of nine black congregants at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, activist Bree Newsome scaled the flagpole outside the state capitol to remove the Confederate flag flying there. After Newsome’s act of civil resistance, then-President Barack Obama referred to the Confederate battle flag as “a reminder of systemic oppression and racial subjugation.” But some in the U.S. and even abroad still see the flag as a symbol of “heritage not hate.”Statues of Confederate generals that dot courthouse lawns and public plazas across the United States have prompted similar controversy. In 2017 plans to remove a Robert E. Lee statue triggered violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a white supremacist at the “Unite the Right” rally killed activist counter-protester Heather Heyer.That tragedy spurred more cities, towns and colleges to remove or relocate Confederate statues seen as offensive. Nationwide debates followed on how best to grapple appropriately with this chapter of American history. Consuming the ConfederacyBeyond the scope of these national discussions, my research on Confederate myths and memory finds, many unexamined Confederate symbols have made their way into people’s kitchens, bedrooms and living rooms. Take “Confederate cookbooks” that help modern-day chefs recreate the recipes of the Old South and stuffed animals based on Little Sorrel, the taxidermied war horse of Confederate General Stonewall Jackson, for example.People probably don’t reflect on the horrors of slavery when baking an apple pie or purchasing a cuddly toy for their child. They aren’t meant to. But they are participating in that history and its mythologies nonetheless.In that way, seemingly apolitical objects like cookbooks, toys and Christmas ornaments commemorating Confederate history serve to normalize – rather than problematize – the objects, rituals and stories surrounding the Confederacy. More than a souvenirAs a result, tree ornaments depicting the White House of the Confederacy, a home of Gen. Robert E. Lee or the carvings of Stone Mountain are not simply mementos of a leisurely visit. These places and people are also icons of the “Lost Cause,” an ideology that romanticizes the Confederacy by portraying the American Civil War as a battle of “states’ rights” rather than a fight to preserve slavery. The Lost Cause is still taught in some Southern schools, demonstrating that the vestiges of the Confederacy are powerful and lasting. Like Confederate statues and flags, Confederate Christmas ornaments strengthen this myth that the Confederacy – an entity built on white supremacy – was about southern “heritage.”What appears to be a nostalgic trip reminder, then, is in fact deeply implicated in a complex matrix of memory, history and racism in the United States. It’s just packaged in a seemingly benign way.Christmas ornaments communicate something about the person or family that displays them. They reveal their history, passions and aesthetic taste. So pause to consider whether your Christmas tree represents your values. Does a keepsake from Stone Mountain really belong between an ornament crafted in a kindergarten classroom and a glass nutcracker gifted by your grandmother? [ Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter. ]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more: * Slave life’s harsh realities are erased in Christmas tours of Southern plantations * This Christmas tell your children the real Santa Claus story * The science of gift wrapping explains why sloppy is betterNicole Maurantonio does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • General sorry for 'miscommunication' over vaccine shipments

    The Army general in charge of getting COVID-19 vaccines across the United States apologized on Saturday for “miscommunication” with states over the number of doses to be delivered in the early stages of distribution. Perna's remarks came a day after a second vaccine was added in the fight against COVID-19, which has killed more than 312,000 people in the U.S. Governors in more than a dozen states have said the federal government has told them that next week’s shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be less than originally projected. Perna acknowledged the criticism and accepted blame.

  • President-elect Joe Biden and incoming first lady Jill Biden will get their first coronavirus vaccine dose on Monday

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, incoming second gentleman Doug Emhoff, will receive their vaccinations the week after the Bidens.

  • Cayman Islands jails U.S. college student in COVID-19 case

    An American college student and her boyfriend have been sentenced to four months in prison in the Cayman Islands for violating strict COVID-19 measures following a recent ruling that will be appealed, their attorney said on Thursday.

  • Ex-governor of cartel-ravaged Mexican state gunned down in beach resort

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The former governor of the Mexican state of Jalisco was shot dead early on Friday in a restaurant bathroom in the beach town of Puerto Vallarta, one of the most high profile political killings since Mexico embarked on its "War on Drugs" in 2006. Jalisco state officials said Aristoteles Sandoval was shot in the back by an unidentified assailant while his security detail were outside. A shootout erupted as his bodyguards began moving Sandoval to hospital.

  • Here's what Trump can and can't do with the $200 million he raised on election fraud claims

    "I can think of no other president who has set up a leadership PAC immediately after losing an election and begun fundraising for it furiously. This is entirely, entirely unique," Brendan Fischer, a campaign finance specialist at the Campaign Legal Center, told The Guardian in reference to President Trump, who has reeled in around $200 million after asking donors to back his fight to overturn the presidential election.Trump won't win that fight, especially after the Supreme Court got involved and the Electoral College sealed President-elect Joe Biden's victory, but the money is "basically going to be the vehicle for Trump's post-White House political operation," Fischer predicts.There are certain things he legally cannot do with the funds — for starters, the money can't be used to resolve any legal or financial problems he may face after leaving office, and it also can't support a potential 2024 presidential run. It can, however, lay the groundwork for that campaign, Fischer said. But the money would likely be most useful if it went to another candidate who would perhaps act as a successor of sorts. "It can potentially pay for rallies in support of another candidate," Fischer said. "It can be used to pay for ads that are run ostensibly independently of the candidate that he's supporting."Of course, that would mean Trump has to be interested in more than his own personal success. "Is he savvy enough as a political operator to use that money to essentially build a broad coalition in which he is the center and the doler-out of the money that could strengthen his political position?," asked Jennifer Victor, an associate professor of political science at George Mason University. "It's hard to say because his political movement so far has been so centered around himself." Read more at The Guardian.More stories from theweek.com Trump's ultimate self-own Pompeo explains why it's 'wiser' for Trump to keep quiet about suspected Russia hack 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure

  • Operation Archery: How unheralded Christmas battle paved way for D-Day

    This time there was no football played between the trenches amid the carnage of war. This time there were sniper bullets and artillery shells raining from the skies and sea as an intense battle raged during the season of peace and goodwill. Unlike Christmas 1914, which saw British and German troops briefly lay down their arms for an impromptu ceasefire football match in no-man’s land, the last days of December 1941 witnessed a fierce, but relatively unknown battle between the Allies and German forces. The fighting, which took place to establish control of two small but strategically important Norwegian islands, saw the British first deploy some of the tactics of land, sea and air assault which would successfully be used during D-Day two and a half years later. Details of how the newly formed Commando regiment proved its worth during the Christmas battle of Vågsøy have thrown fresh light on what was the first successful combined sea and air operation used by the Allies to capture strategic territory in the face of entrenched German defences.

  • US says it is shuttering last 2 consulates in Russia

    The Trump administration has notified Congress that it intends to shutter the last two remaining U.S. consulates in Russia. The State Department told lawmakers last week that it would permanently close the consulate in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok and temporarily suspend operations at the consulate in Yekaterinburg just east of the Ural Mountains. The notice was sent to Congress on Dec. 10 but received little attention at the time.

  • A South Dakota lawmaker is asking his constituents to decide when he should receive the COVID-19 vaccine

    Rep. Dusty Johnson called for South Dakota to vote whether he should receive early access to the COVID-19 vaccine or wait until it's widely available.

  • Massive iceberg pivots, breaks near south Atlantic penguin colony island

    Strong currents have taken hold of a massive Antarctic iceberg that is on a collision course towards South Georgia Island, causing it to shift direction and lose a major chunk of mass, a scientist tracking its journey said on Friday. As the iceberg, dubbed A68a, approached the western shelf edge of the south Atlantic island this week, it encountered strong currents, causing it to pivot nearly 180 degrees, according to Geraint Tarling, a biological oceanographer with the British Antarctic Survey. "You can almost imagine it as a handbrake turn for the iceberg because the currents were so strong," Tarling said.