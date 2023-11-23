I tried 3 leftover turkey recipes, and I'd cook a whole bird just to remake the soup again

In preparation for Thanksgiving , I've been looking for good ways to use up leftover turkey breast.

I made a Thanksgiving-leftover sandwich but found it took more effort than what it was worth.

I discovered a soup that was so delicious, I'd make another turkey just to have an excuse to eat it.

Each Thanksgiving, I cook a full family meal and have lots of leftover turkey in my fridge.

This year, I wanted to find creative ways to repurpose my leftovers.

I tried making dishes with varying levels of difficulty, including a Thanksgiving-leftover sandwich, turkey salad, and soup. For these recipes, I used slices of a roasted 4-pound turkey breast.

Here's how each leftover-turkey recipe stacked up.

I began by making a Thanksgiving-inspired sandwich.

The Thanksgiving sandwich called for turkey, stuffing, mac and cheese, and mashed potatoes. Terri Peters

For the first recipe, I utilized all of my Thanksgiving leftovers to make a sandwich from The New York Times.

Our typical Thanksgiving leftovers include mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, and green-bean casserole, so I bought a few store-bought versions for my test.

I also gathered ingredients like thick sandwich bread and turkey gravy.

The stuffing layer was the most labor-intensive part of the sandwich.

I fried the stuffing layer in some oil. Terri Peters

I began by mixing the mayonnaise and cranberry sauce to create a cranberry mayo and combined the chopped turkey and gravy to make a sauce.

Next, I made a box of stuffing, pressed it into a square pan, and refrigerated it until it hardened.

Once it was solid, I fried each side in a bit of oil. The stuffing step took the longest to prepare and required some planning ahead.

Layering all of the ingredients was pretty messy.

The sandwich called for lots of layers. Terri Peters

The recipe called for stacking layers of cranberry mayonnaise, gravy, mac and cheese, stuffing, green-bean casserole, mashed potatoes, and the turkey between two slices of bread.

I knew it would be a messy disaster before I even put the two pieces of bread together.

The sandwich tasted good, but wasn’t worth the hassle.

The finished Thanksgiving sandwich looked OK but was messy to eat. Terri Peters

Overall, the sandwich was messy and difficult to eat.

When I tried to take a bite out of it, all of the ingredients slid out onto the plate.

I ended up eating everything with a knife and fork, which made me wonder why I went through the hassle of stacking it all into a sandwich.

Next up, I tried making turkey salad.

The salad called for Dijon mustard, paprika, mayo, and turkey. Terri Peters

The easiest dish to make was a turkey salad , which was similar to chicken versions I've made in the past.

The ingredients were simple: celery, green onion, paprika, mayo, Dijon mustard, salt, pepper, and finely chopped leftover turkey.

I made a few changes to the recipe, but the dish was still good.

I used celery salt in the turkey salad. Terri Peters

I dislike the crunch of celery or onion, so for this turkey salad, I changed things up a bit.

Instead of adding diced celery, green onion, and salt, I just added celery salt to give the dish more flavor without the harsh crunch.

But if you like a crunch to your salad, I could see the benefit of adding celery.

The turkey salad made a great sandwich that I'd try again.

I put the turkey salad between two slices of bread. Terri Peters

I love chicken salad, so I was excited to try the turkey recipe in the form of a sandwich.

Overall, I thought it was simple to make and, as an added bonus, required ingredients I already had in my pantry and refrigerator.

It tasted great, as it had plenty of flavor from the mustard, paprika, and celery salt while showcasing the turkey.

I'd make this turkey-salad recipe again if I had leftovers on hand.

Lastly, I tried a recipe for turkey soup.

The ingredients included vegetables, turkey, wild rice, and chicken broth. Terri Peters

I'm a fan of hearty fall meals, so I was happy to find a recipe for leftover turkey soup .

Out of the three recipes, the soup had the longest ingredient list, including long-grain wild rice, chicken broth, and diced carrots, celery, and onions.

After lots of chopping, I was ready to try the recipe out.

Right from the beginning, the soup felt perfectly rustic.

I simmered the chopped carrots, celery, and onion. Terri Peters

I love a soup dish that starts with cooking aromatics like carrots, celery, and onions.

Simmering the chopped vegetables in a bit of butter immediately set the tone for the savory soup I was about to enjoy.

Even before I added the cream, I could tell the soup was going to be good.

I let the soup simmer for a little while. Terri Peters

After sautéeing the chopped vegetables, I added chicken broth and a box of long-grain wild rice to the pot and allowed it all to simmer until the grains were cooked through.

I also added the half-and-half the recipe called for, though I think you could forgo it to make a lighter soup.

I'd cook another Thanksgiving turkey just to have an excuse to make the soup.

The turkey soup had a great flavor. Terri Peters

Once I added the half-and-half, the soup was creamy and ready to serve.

I thought the finished dish was so delicious, hearty, and savory. I loved the flavor of the vegetables and turkey.

My family returned for seconds so we hardly had any leftovers the following day.

I wouldn't mind cooking turkey breast again just to make the soup.

Overall, I liked the turkey-soup recipe the best.

I thought the turkey-wild-rice soup was delicious. Terri Peters

Of all three recipes, the one I'd be most likely to make again is the creamy, delicious turkey-and-wild-rice soup.

Though the Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich and turkey salad were good, I wouldn't go out of my way to cook another bird for either dish.

Next time I'm looking craving turkey or have leftovers, you can bet I'll make the wild-rice soup.

Read the original article on Insider