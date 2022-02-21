I tried 5 brands of instant coffee, and the best tasted just as good as a fresh-brewed cup

I tried five popular brands to find the best one. Erin Ajello

I tried five popular brands of instant coffee from the store to see which one is the best.

I picked plain roasts to compare, and Chock Full o' Nuts was the only real disappointment.

I already knew I was a fan of Folgers, but Nescafé was the surprise winner.

Maxwell House has several instant-coffee flavors, but I bought the Original Roast in the smallest size.

The container was less than $4. Erin Ajello

The 2-ounce container of Maxwell House instant coffee said it would make 30 servings, and it only cost $3.19.

Although the description said the coffee would be rich, I didn't find it that flavorful.

I originally made a cup with the directed coffee-to-water ratio, which was fine but kind of weak. Then I added an extra teaspoon of the coffee to try to get more of the flavor.

This was a mistake — the result was too bitter to drink.

The Café Bustelo coffee had a much richer flavor.

Café Bustelo had the smallest container. Erin Ajello

I bought a small container of Café Bustelo espresso instant coffee for $2.89.

If you follow the directions as written, the container only makes 11 servings, bringing the per-cup cost a bit higher than other brands.

But the coffee itself tasted great and was well worth the price.

The description of the coffee as pure and flavorful proved to be accurate. The coffee was rich and had a good, almost hazelnut flavor that reminded me of the blend at McDonald's.

It also had a pleasant smell — some of the other brands didn't have much of a smell at all.

I've been drinking Folgers Classic Roast instant coffee for years, so I already knew I enjoyed it.

Folgers has been my staple for a while. Erin Ajello

I bought a 3-ounce container of Folgers that says it makes 41 servings for $4.19.

The description on the container was vaguer than the others I tried. It only said that the coffee was "100% pure" with no information about the flavor.

I found that it was just a bit richer than the Café Bustelo coffee, so I liked it best out of the ones I'd tried so far — which isn't surprising since I've been drinking it for years.

Chock Full o' Nuts instant coffee was available in a medium roast for $6.99.

The container cost almost $7. Erin Ajello

The 7-ounces container from Chock Full o' Nuts says it makes 42 servings — an estimation that surprised me since the Folgers instant coffee that's half the size makes almost the same amount.

The description on the container promised "rich, quick, and easy" coffee.

Although it was just as quick and easy to make as the others, I didn't find it rich at all. The coffee didn't have any standout flavors, and the slight bitterness left a strong, unpleasant aftertaste.

It was drinkable, but it was definitely the worst of the five.

As with the Chock Full o' Nuts brand, I had to get a larger container of Nescafé instant coffee.

I'm glad I liked it since the container is so big. Erin Ajello

Priced at $10.49, the 7-ounce container of Nescafé Taster's Choice House Blend said it should make 105 servings. Thankfully, I'm looking forward to using it again.

The first thing I noticed about it was that it smelled just like real coffee beans.

I found that the coffee was actually in between a light and medium roast, as the bottle promised, and it tasted wonderful.

It was rich with no aftertaste or bitterness, and it reminded me of a fresh-brewed cup from a coffee chain.

None of the instant coffees I tried were too bad, but I'd happily drink Nescafé again.

I was surprised by the Nescafé brand. Erin Ajello

The only brand of instant coffee I probably wouldn't go out of my way to drink again is Chock Full o' Nuts, though it might be a perfectly fine pick for someone who prefers a more bitter brew.

But I'll be reaching for Nescafé if I want an instant coffee that I'd genuinely be happy to drink and serve to friends.

The coffee smelled and tasted great, and it was well priced for the number of servings it can make.

