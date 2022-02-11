I tried 5 popular brands of Buffalo sauce and found one worthy of any Super Bowl party

I loved the Buffalo Wild Wings sauce. Samantha Grindell/Insider

I tried five brands of Buffalo sauce that can commonly be found in grocery stores.

I tried Sweet Baby Ray's, Archie Moore's, Frank's RedHot, Texas Pete, and Buffalo Wild Wings.

In my opinion, Buffalo Wild Wings' mild sauce was the best, because it was spicy and sweet.

Chicken wings are a staple of any Super Bowl celebration.

Chicken wings are a popular game day food. Joshua Resnick/Shutterstock

Whether you're cheering on your team from home or from the stadium, odds are you'll be munching on some chicken wings at some point during the game.

In fact, according to the National Chicken Council's annual Wing report, Americans will likely eat more than 1.4 billion chicken wings during the 2022 Super Bowl.

With all of that in mind, I decided to try five brands of Buffalo sauce to prepare for my own football festivities.

I tried five different store-bought wing sauces. Samantha Grindell/Insider

I'm not an experienced wing eater, so I was going into the taste test with limited expectations. I figured the sauces would likely taste similar, as most of my experiences blur together.

I chose Sweet Baby Ray's, Archie Moore's, Frank's RedHot, Texas Pete, and Buffalo Wild Wings as my brands.

Although Buffalo Wild Wings has its origins in the restaurant, its sauces are available for purchase in grocery stores and on Amazon, so I thought it was fair to include.

I grabbed some chicken wings from a restaurant nearby for my test.

I ordered plain chicken wings. Samantha Grindell/Insider

I made sure to get plain wings so that the flavor didn't interfere with the taste of each sauce.

I also tried a chicken wing before it was dipped in anything to get a sense of what the base flavor was like.

I poured all of the sauces on a plate so that I could compare them visually before chowing down.

I poured the sauces on a plate. Samantha Grindell/Insider

All of the sauces looked similar when I poured them on a plate, though some were thicker than others.

Archie Moore's and Buffalo Wild Wings were the thickest, while Frank's was particularly thin. I anticipated the thicker sauces to have the strongest taste.

Together, they looked like a monochromatic paint palette.

First, I tried Sweet Baby Ray's buffalo wing sauce.

Sweet Baby Ray's sauce. Samantha Grindell/Insider

I found the sauce with ease in the grocery store, and the brand's variety of flavors made it seem promising.

I was also pleased with its orange color, as it looked familiar in hue to wings I'd eaten before.

I was immediately hit with a combination of sweet and spicy flavors when I bit into the chicken wing covered in Sweet Baby Ray's sauce.

The Sweet Baby Ray's combined sweet and spicy. Samantha Grindell/Insider

The mix of sweet and spicy was delicious, but the flavor was a bit too subtle upon the first bite, in my opinion. I had to really drench the chicken wing in sauce to get the taste.

Sweet Baby Ray's did have a kick to it though, which I enjoyed.

Next up was Archie Moore's, which I found intimidating because of its bright color.

Archie Moore's sauce was my least favorite. Samantha Grindell/Insider

This sauce had the brightest color of the five, which I didn't think was a great sign.

The orange looked a bit like liquid Cheetos to me.

The color and the thick consistency of the sauce were not appealing to me.

The sauce stood out on the wing. Samantha Grindell/Insider

The color probably wouldn't be so bright if you tossed the wings in the sauce instead of dipping them, but it was still really orange.

The color made me less interested in eating it.

In my experience, the taste of Archie Moore's left a lot to be desired.

I didn't like Archie Moore's. Samantha Grindell/Insider

The sauce was too sweet for me, and I thought that it lacked spice. Plus, the small kick it did have didn't last, leaving an unpleasant sugary taste.

It might be better in a less concentrated bite, but I wasn't a huge fan.

I moved on to Frank's RedHot, which I was excited to try because I'd heard rave reviews.

I enjoyed Frank's RedHot Buffalo. Samantha Grindell/Insider

My experienced wing-eating friends told me they used Frank's as their go-to Buffalo sauce, so I was pumped to give it a try.

The bottle was familiar, as I'd seen it at many family gatherings throughout my life.

Frank's RedHot was the spiciest of the bunch, with an acidic flavor that I loved.

Frank's RedHot had a nice spice. Samantha Grindell/Insider

I didn't have to coat my wings in too much of the sauce to get the taste I was hoping for, demonstrating how strong the flavor was.

The spice it offered was almost vinegary, and I enjoyed the refreshing zest.

It tasted just how I expect a Buffalo wing to taste, and I knew people would enjoy the sauce if I served it at a party.

The fourth brand on my list was Texas Pete, which is more known for its hot sauce.

The Texas Pete sauce wasn't my favorite. Samantha Grindell/Insider

Growing up in the South, I'd seen Texas Pete hot sauce at restaurants hundreds of times, but I'd never seen its wing variety.

I had confidence in the brand and was prepared to enjoy its taste.

I was surprised by how tangy the Texas Pete sauce was.

The Texas Pete sauce had a tangy flavor. Samantha Grindell/Insider

The sauce had an almost citrus-like taste upon the first bite, and it was thinner than some of the other brands. I had to dip it twice to really get the flavor, which was disappointing.

I loved the kick of flavor that the Texas Pete sauce offered, but it was a bit too tangy for my liking.

The last sauce I tried was the mild flavor from Buffalo Wild Wings.

The Buffalo Wild Wings sauce was the best of the group. Samantha Grindell/Insider

You can find Buffalo Wild Wings' sauce in grocery stores and online.

I happened to be near a Buffalo Wild Wings location when I shopped for my sauces, so I decided to pop into the restaurant and grab a side order of its mild sauce instead of investing in a bottle.

I regretted that decision after I got a taste of the sauce.

The Buffalo Wild Wings sauce wasn't too sweet, and it was potent.

I loved the Buffalo Wild Wings sauce. Samantha Grindell/Insider

I only had to dip my wing in a small bit of sauce to get the flavor.

The word that came to mind as I ate the Buffalo Wild Wings sauce was reliable. I knew I could serve wings tossed in the sauce at a party and please all of my guests.

After tasting all of the options, I decided I'd happily serve most of the sauces at my Super Bowl party.

I loved four out of five of the sauces. Samantha Grindell/Insider

The only sauce I wouldn't buy again is Archie Moore's. In my opinion, the sweet flavor just isn't a good fit for wings.

The rest of the sauces, however, would all be crowd-pleasers.

But the sauce from Buffalo Wild Wings was the clear winner, and I'd recommend buying it if you can.

Buffalo Wild Wings' sauce was the best. Samantha Grindell/Insider

The chain is renowned for a reason, and comparing its sauce to those of other brands just proved why it's beloved.

Besides, if you can get the taste of a professional wing at home, why wouldn't you?

