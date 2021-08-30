I tried 9 Disney World snacks that fans love, and there are 4 I'll never buy again

Mickey Premium Ice Cream Bars are some of the most popular snacks at Disney World. Amanda Krause/Insider

I recently spent a week at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

While there, I ate most of the theme park's fan-favorite food, like Dole Whip.

Here are the snacks I liked, ones I wouldn't order again, and how I'd rank them from worst to best.

I'm a lifelong Disney fan who visited the Orlando, Florida, theme park in August.

I took this picture while standing in front of Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom. Amanda Krause/Insider

I drove from New Jersey to Florida for the trip, and stayed at the All-Star Movies resort while there.

Of course, I spent much of my time visiting my favorite attractions and using Disney World transportation. But I also made sure to eat as many iconic snacks as possible, from Mickey-shaped ice cream to the beloved Disney World churros.

While I loved most of the fan-favorite foods I tried, there were four snacks that I wouldn't order again. Here's how I'd rank them from worst to best.

My least favorite meal at Disney World were the Mickey Mouse-shaped waffles.

My waffles arrived in a small cardboard box with bacon and sausage thrown in. Amanda Krause/Insider

I ordered the waffles around 7:45 a.m. one morning via the My Disney Experience app. At first I was impressed, because I was able to pick up my order in the food court less than three minutes later.

I quickly became disappointed, however, when I opened the cardboard box I received. Inside, I found that my $10 meal included three waffles, two pieces of sausage, and two strips of bacon — all of which were cold.

There are microwaves available in the food court, but it was frustrating to have to use one after ordering fresh food. And unfortunately, the heat — as well as butter and syrup — didn't help. I thought the waffles tasted dry and almost like cardboard.

I wasn't impressed with Jack Jack's Num Num cookie either.

With so many Disney World treats to choose from, I wouldn't buy this cookie again. Amanda Krause/Insider

The deep-dish, chocolate-chip cookie was first introduced at Disneyland's Pixar Pier in 2018. It quickly became a fan favorite, and can now be found at Disney World's Hollywood Studios.

I picked up the $6 treat one afternoon towards the end of my trip. It had been raining for an hour at that point, and I thought a freshly baked cookie would be the perfect pick-me-up.

The cookie was warm and the chocolate chunks were delicious, but I didn't think the actual cookie tasted all that great. It tasted too processed for my liking, and I barely ate half before I found myself wishing I'd spent my money elsewhere.

I can understand why some people like the theme park's giant turkey legs, but I wasn't a fan.

I prefer most of Disney World's other snacks compared to its famous turkey legs. Amanda Krause

The oversized snack has been sold at Disney World since the '80s, and each leg weighs more than one pound, according to Delish. I bought mine in Magic Kingdom's Liberty Square area — which has attractions like the Haunted Mansion and the Hall of Presidents — for just over $13 with tax.

I liked its smoky flavor and tender meat upon first bite, and I appreciated how the turkey legs are served in appropriately-themed areas of the park (it wouldn't make sense to eat a turkey leg in Tomorrowland).

But I also grew tired of it pretty quickly, and didn't understand why anyone would want to consume so much turkey at a theme park in 93-degree heat.

I also didn't love Disney World's churros. They don't live up to the hype, in my opinion.

I actually preferred the churro without the Nutella-like chocolate sauce. Amanda Krause/Insider

There's no denying that people love Disney World's churros. The cinnamon-covered snacks have been immortalized on official merchandise, and Disney even released its recipe to fans in 2020.

I bought one at a cart in Magic Kingdom's Frontierland, and paid $6.50 for the churro and a small container of chocolate sauce. On its own, I thought the churro had a great cinnamon flavor. That being said, I also found it to be dry and underwhelming.

Unfortunately, the hazelnut chocolate sauce didn't help. I actually thought it overpowered the churro, and was too heavy to be complementary.

Disney's Mickey-shaped, crisped-rice treats are just fine, in my opinion.

I'm a bit indifferent to Disney World's crisped-rice cereal snacks. Amanda Krause/Insider

You can find the snacks just about everywhere in Disney World in a variety of flavors. I bought mine, which had chocolate and sprinkles, at the All-Star Movies Resort gift shop for $5.

The chocolate-coated side tasted pretty good, and the sprinkles added a nice crunch. The plain side, however, was a bit bland.

They're far from being my least favorite Disney snacks, though, and I'm open to trying the crisped-rice treats again — but I actually think I prefer making my own at home.

I really like Disney World's Mickey-shaped pretzels, but they can be hit or miss.

Disney World's Mickey-shaped pretzels are freshly baked and delicious. Amanda Krause/Insider

The first time I ordered a Mickey-shaped pretzel during my recent trip was at Hollywood Studios. It cost $7.25, and came with a small tub of yellow cheese sauce.

The pretzel was a bit burned and crunchy on the outside, perfectly soft inside, and covered in just the right amount of salt. I also thought it paired great with the sauce. A few days later, I bought another pretzel at Magic Kingdom and had the opposite experience. It was soft from the inside out and covered in a ton of salt, making the cheese unnecessary.

Still, I liked both versions of the pretzel, and have found myself craving them since returning home.

It's almost impossible to not enjoy Disney World's buttery popcorn.

I bought two tubs of popcorn throughout my trip at Disney World. Amanda Krause/Insider

Not only can you find popcorn across all four theme parks, but you can also smell it just about everywhere you go.

I first picked up on its buttery scent wafting through Epcot during my first day at Disney World. Though I resisted buying some that day, I bought a box almost immediately when visiting Hollywood Studios the next.

For $5.25, you get a big scoop of salty, yellow popcorn. There's just enough to satisfy the craving you're bound to get after smelling it, and it's the perfect light snack when you don't want a full meal. You can also buy a souvenir container and get $2 refills throughout your trip, which is a steal.

Mickey Mouse Premium Ice Cream Bars are classics for a reason.

I always make sure to eat a few Mickey Mouse ice-cream bars when at Disney World. Amanda Krause/Insider

When I think about classic Disney foods, these ice-cream bars are the first snacks to pop into my mind. They cost $6 at the time of writing, and can be found everywhere from hotel gift shops to theme-park food stands.

I personally love the mix of soft vanilla ice cream and a crunchy chocolate shell. They're simple, delicious, and perfect for hot days.

Dole Whip is absolutely delicious - and I can't believe it took me 25 years to figure that out.

I devoured this Dole Whip in Magic Kingdom, and bought another flavor a few days later. Amanda Krause/Insider

Despite being a lifelong Disney World fan, I had never tried the theme park's Dole Whip — probably because I was always stuffing my face with Mickey Mouse ice-cream bars as a kid.

So this August, I stopped at Aloha Isle in Magic Kingdom and ordered a $5 swirl of pineapple Dole Whip and vanilla ice cream. Instantly, I fell in love with the sweet snack. It was refreshing, perfectly blended, and I couldn't believe the generous scoop you get for only a few bucks.

It's by far one of my favorite things I've ever eaten at Disney, and I now completely understand why its a fan-favorite.

