I tried California rolls from 5 grocery stores to find the best quick lunch. Whole Foods let me down.

Premade California rolls from Sam's Club, Giant, Whole Foods Market, ShopRite, and Wegmans. Amena Ahmed

I bought premade sushi from five grocery stores to see which had the best California roll.

Although ShopRite and Giant offered delicious-looking sushi rolls, they weren't my favorite.

Sam's Club's sushi had tasty imitation crab and fresh avocado, which earned it the top spot.

I love a sit-down sushi experience. But sometimes I'm craving a version of the Japanese dish on the go.

Luckily, some popular grocery chains sell packages of premade sushi, and I was determined to find the best-tasting California roll available near me.

The classic roll usually includes rice, seaweed, imitation crab, cucumber, and avocado, and I found it at Sam's Club, Giant, Whole Foods, ShopRite, and Wegmans.

Here's how all the premade sushi rolls ranked from worst to best.

5. Whole Foods

The avocado in the Whole Foods roll didn't look super appetizing. Amena Ahmed

I've never had sushi from Whole Foods before, and I was a little hesitant to try it because the avocado seemed to be browning a bit on the outside.

One of the pieces was also falling apart a little in the packaging. I wondered if it wasn't assembled tightly enough and if it would be difficult to eat with chopsticks.

I paid $8.50 for eight pieces, which seemed a bit pricey.

The avocado was fine, but the roll lacked flavor.

Nothing was wrong with the Whole Foods roll, but it wasn't super flavorful. Amena Ahmed

When I purchase a California roll, I have high hopes for the flavor of the imitation crab — the other ingredients are pretty muted.

But Whole Foods' imitation crabstick didn't stand out. The rice along the outside of the roll was also a bit dry, which might've been because it was very cold from the fridge.

Overall, I wasn't pleased with the presentation or flavor of the chain's roll.

4. ShopRite

ShopRite's California roll looked very appetizing with the mayo drizzle. Amena Ahmed

I was looking forward to ShopRite's California roll because it came with a spicy-mayonnaise drizzle.

I was also pleasantly surprised by the amount of sushi in the package — I got 12 pieces for $11.

The roll had an overly sweet flavor, which threw me off.

I was excited about the spicy mayo, but it ended up throwing off the flavors. Amena Ahmed

I didn't expect the sushi to be as sweet as it was. It might've been the spicy mayonnaise, which sometimes contains Kewpie mayo (a sweet Japanese condiment).

But each roll had a great amount of crab in it, giving it a good flavor.

I would've ranked it higher if it wasn't for the surprisingly sweet taste.

3. Wegmans

I wasn't blown away by Wegmans' presentation. Amena Ahmed

I've had Wegmans' sushi, and it's always been just OK.

Like the Whole Foods roll, the avocado looked a little brown, like it had been sitting out.

But I think $5 for eight pieces of sushi is an amazing deal.

I enjoyed the sushi, but I wish there was more rice.

Wegmans is a perfectly acceptable middle-of-the-pack grocery-store sushi. Amena Ahmed

I didn't think sushi was amazing, but I didn't dislike it, so I ranked it right in the middle.

The avocado was tasty despite its slightly darker color, and its creaminess gave the roll a great texture.

My biggest complaint was that I didn't think there was enough rice on the outside of the rolls.

2. Giant

I found the same kind of sushi at Giant and Stop & Shop. Amena Ahmed

Giant's sushi, which is the same brand sold at its sister chain Stop & Shop, looked delicious.

The rice-to-crab ratio appeared to be great, and all of the ingredients seemed fresh.

I picked up an eight-piece roll for $8.

It tasted extremely fresh, but it didn’t come with soy sauce.

I always eat my sushi with soy sauce. Amena Ahmed

I'm glad I picked up extra packets of soy sauce because it's a necessity for me, and Giant's sushi package didn't come with any.

The roll smelled fresh right when I opened it, and the flavor matched that.

I loved the flavor of the crab and the softness of the rice — this was a very solid California roll.

1. Sam’s Club

Sam's Club sells a bulk pack of premade sushi. Amena Ahmed

The crab looked flaky, which is a texture I enjoy when it comes to California rolls — and I don't often find it in premade versions.

Similar to ShopRite, the package was huge. It came with 15 pieces for only $7.85, which was the best value I found.

Sam's had the best premade sushi I’ve ever tried.

I will definitely be buying more sushi at Sam's Club. Amena Ahmed

I was taken aback by how good Sam's Club's sushi was.

The crab was soft, flaky, salty, and ever-so-slightly sweet — packed with flavor without being overbearing.

The rice was cooked to perfection, and each piece came with a substantial amount of cucumber and avocado, which paired well with the crab.

Sam's Club's California roll earned the No. 1 spot with ease, and I'll definitely be buying it again.

