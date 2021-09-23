I Tried A Period-Tracking App For 30 Days And Here's How It Went
Hello, all my period people. My name is Farrah and recently I made the decision to start tracking my period using an app called Clue.
I chose this app for two reasons. 1) It's free! You can pay to gain access to more features but I found the free version worked well for me. 2) A friend of mine sung praises of this particular app so I wanted to try it for myself. Let me walk you through how it works and tell you if it worked for me!
I've been on and off birth control for a decade. Now that I'm not on it, my cycles are pretty consistent. I struggle with painful periods and cramps that make me dizzy and nauseous. The pain levels were so extreme when I was younger than it was hard to do anything but lie down. My bleeding and pain are always the worst on the first day but they slowly ease as the week goes on. I can usually predict the week my period will arrive but not the exact day. In order to prepare for my periods, I used Clue for a little over 30 days to see how well it could track my cycle. I found it's really user-friendly and very simple to use.
(I know I'm going to get these comments so I might as well state that this isn't an ad. The app is free to use and I am a curious person who likes to pass information along!)