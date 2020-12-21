I tried cotton leggings and boxers from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS line, and they didn't measure up to the brand's other styles

I waited more than six months to snag items from the SKIMS Cotton Collection. Celia Fernandez/Insider / @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian West's shapewear brand, SKIMS, launched its Cotton Collection in October 2019.

When it was released, the collection sold out almost immediately and wasn't restocked again until June.

I ordered two bottoms from the collection: the Cotton Rib Boxer ($32) and Cotton Rib Thermal Leggings ($52).

In my experience, the boxers rode up and weren't comfortable to wear outside of the house, and the leggings were soft but were not worth the price tag.

In October 2019, Kim Kardashian West announced the launch of the Cotton Collection, a new line of loungewear as part of her SKIMS shapewear brand.

Kardashian West's shapewear brand, SKIMS, released its Cotton Collection — one of its first spins on loungewear — in October 2019.

When the Cotton Collection launched, almost everything sold out immediately, which is why I had to wait until June for the restock to purchase the items I wanted to try.

The collection includes the Cotton Rib Thermal Legging ($52), Cotton Rib Brief ($28), Cotton Rib Tank ($34), Cotton Rib Boxer ($32), Cotton Rib Thong ($20), Cotton Plunge Bralette ($36), Cotton Underwire Bra ($44), Cotton Wide Strap Balconette ($48), and the Cotton Molded Bra ($48).

The Cotton Collection items are available in sizes ranging from XXS to 4X and five different colors.

I signed up for the waitlist and finally got an email in June that the collection was restocked.

There are some perks to signing up for the SKIMS waitlist. Celia Fernandez/Insider

When it comes to shopping via the SKIMS website, one of my biggest tips is to sign up for the waitlist on every item that you're interested in. The moment the items are available, you'll get an email notification.

Customers on the waitlist also get a one-hour early access opportunity to shop the collection.

I wasn't able to get anything from the Cotton Collection in October, and it wasn't until June 15 that I got an email from SKIMS saying that the items were back in stock.

The collection's bras didn't appeal to me, but I was eager to try the $32 Cotton Rib Boxer and the $52 Cotton Rib Thermal Leggings.

I'm always on the hunt for a great pair of leggings. SKIMS

I looked into trying out the Cotton Collection's bras, but the designs included thin straps that didn't look very supportive to me.

I decided to turn my attention to the collection's boxers and leggings instead. I figured the boxers would be a great option to wear at home, and I'm obsessed with leggings, so getting the SKIMS pair was a no-brainer in my book.

I used the brand's size guide and ordered both pairs of bottoms in a size 2X.

The Cotton Collection is available in a size range of XXS to 4X. SKIMS

I've ordered a variety of clothing items from SKIMS, and in my experience, the brand's size guides aren't always the clearest.

For bottoms, I usually fall between sizes 14 to 16, so I decided to order the boxers and leggings in a size 2X. That way, I wouldn't run the risk of them being too small and having to return, reorder, or wait for more sizes to become available.

My order total was $84, which meant I got free shipping.

SKIMS offers free domestic shipping for orders over $75. Celia Fernandez/Insider

Spending more than $80 on a pair of boxers and leggings felt on the higher end of things, but I was eager to try my new SKIMS items and waited patiently for the shipment to arrive the next week.

Four days after placing my order, my items arrived in a box with sleek branding and minimal packaging.

The boxers and leggings arrived in separate pouches. Celia Fernandez/Insider

The box was adorned with the minimalist SKIMS logo and contained my two clothing items, which were packaged separately in reusable pouches made of recycled plastic.

My first impression of the pair of boxers was that the jockstrap-like design wasn't that noticeable in person, which I was happy about.

The pair of boxers were designed with "boyfriend-inspired topstitching," according to the product description. Celia Fernandez/Insider

Due to the black-colored fabric, the "boyfriend-inspired topstitching" was not as noticeable as it probably would have appeared in some of the other colors.

According to the product description, the bottoms were designed with "cool and breathable stretch-cotton."

They also are made with 5% spandex, which I could feel immediately because the garment was really stretchy.

I think the boxers are a great option to wear around the house, as long as you don't mind the fact that they tend to ride up.

I had to keep rolling down the boxers. Celia Fernandez/Insider

As someone who likes wearing boxers to bed, I was excited to try these.

Once I started wearing them, however, they stayed in place for all of five minutes before riding up my thighs. The boxers ended up rolled around the tops of my legs, which I wasn't thrilled about.

I'm used to having clothes ride up or chafe along my thighs, but I was surprised that this was also the case with the SKIMS cotton boxers.

Considering Kardashian West is curvy herself — and celebrates her SKIMS brand as making shapewear and loungewear accessible to people of diverse body types — I expected she would have taken that into account with the design of these boxer shorts, too.

I now reserve these as a sleepwear option when I don't have anything else to wear to bed, or for when I'm lounging around the house for hours.

Next, I tried the Cotton Rib Thermal Leggings, and I was surprised at how soft they were.

The Cotton Rib Thermal leggings are made from 95% cotton and 5% spandex. Celia Fernandez/Insider

SKIMS sells a number of bottoms with wide-leg designs, so I was happy to finally get my hands on a pair of pants with more tapered, banded cuffs.

The Cotton Rib Thermal Leggings feel so soft and comfortable, and I found that they can be worn on their own or as a layer under clothes during the winter.

Although I loved the leggings, they are basically a glorified, more expensive version of long johns.

The Cotton Rib thermal leggings are not worth the $52 price tag, in my opinion. Celia Fernandez/Insider

Considering shops like Walmart and Amazon sell similar styles of leggings for under $15, the SKIMS version was not worth the hype.

You're basically buying into the SKIMS brand and the fact that the leggings feel softer than a generic pair — but the difference wasn't worth the price, in my opinion.

Over the course of several weeks, I wore the leggings to walk my dog and run errands, and I found that they attract lint. I was constantly having to use my lint roller before going outside to make sure the pants looked pristine.

Overall, I don't think the Cotton Collection bottoms are worth the price - especially since it's recommended that you wash them by hand.

The Cotton Collection leggings were so soft but not worth the price. @kimkardashian/Instagram

The boxer shorts and leggings are supposed to be hand-washed to keep their quality, and for loungewear items, it felt a little high-maintenance to me.

If your heart is set on buying something from the SKIMS Cotton Collection, though, I would recommend the leggings over the boxers, only because you can wear the long pants all year round.

If not, I would suggest skipping this line altogether and maybe checking out some of SKIMS' other wardrobe staples.

