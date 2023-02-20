He tried a gas station po-boy in ‘middle of nowhere’ South MS. It’s now going viral.

He has a viral following on Facebook for trying gas station food from the bed of his pickup truck. And he just found one of the best roast beef po-boys at a South Mississippi quick stop “in the middle of nowhere.”

Stafford Shurden has gained tens of thousands of followers who watch his Tailgate Gas Station Review series. His goal is to travel the South and find the best hidden gem meals from service station kitchens.

Shurden is a one-man show — he sets up a camera on a tripod and films from his truck after ordering a meal.

He found a hidden gem, Lizana Kwik Stop off Highway 53 in Harrison County, last week while visiting the Mississippi Coast for a few days.

Shurden ordered the roast beef po-boy and said he knew he was going to enjoy what he ordered before he even tasted it.

“Pickup trucks in the parking lot are always a good indication that (this) is going to be really good food,” he said, adding that the parking lot at the quick stop was so full, he had to park in a mudhole.

Shurden got his po-boy dressed, hold the lettuce. He praised the bread and liked that the sandwich was less messy than ones he had in the past. He ranked the po-boy 8.3 out of 10.

“This was a busy little place, and we’re in the middle of nowhere. This is one good sandwich,” he said. His video has garnered more than 65,000 views on Facebook and also was published to YouTube.

Lizana Kwik Stop’s address is technically Gulfport, but it’s in a rural area that’s traveled mostly by local residents. And people who eat there agree with Shurden. There are many positive Yelp reviews that praise the gas station for their burgers, lunch plates and friendly service.

“You’re not going to hear about this if you’re not a local. If you’re not a local, you don’t know about these places,” Shurden said.

