I tried Gordon Ramsay's easy hack for making the best eggs and my breakfast came out perfect

I tried Gordon Ramsay's tips for making the best fried eggs — and they came out perfect. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I tried Gordon Ramsay's hack for making the perfect plate of eggs.

Ramsay adds butter to his pan of eggs after they've already begun cooking.

With his simple trick, I made delicious sunny-side-up eggs with great flavor and perfect yolks.

Gordon Ramsay recently shared his tips for making perfect fried eggs.

Gordon Ramsay is sharing his tips for making the best fried eggs. Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Ramsay posted a TikTok video demonstrating how he makes fried eggs, writing in the caption that the best way to enhance a dish was to "put an egg on it!"

I love making eggs for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, so when I saw Ramsay's unique technique I knew I had to try it.

Martha Stewart's scrambled eggs. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

From Martha Stewart's perfect scrambled eggs to Ina Garten's avocado and fried egg tartines, I've whipped up so many great egg recipes. I even tried Chrissy Teigen's controversial fried egg recipe — well, at least according to Twitter.

But Ramsay's breakfast sandwich is my all-time favorite way to enjoy eggs, so I had a strong feeling this taste test wouldn't let me down.

You only need a few ingredients to make Gordon Ramsay's perfect fried eggs.

Gordon Ramsay's fried eggs include butter and red pepper flakes. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Ramsay's fried eggs include:

Eggs (obviously)

Butter

Red pepper flakes

Salt and pepper to taste

I also added some scallions.

He also adds some scallions. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

While Ramsay doesn't mention scallions in his TikTok video, I noticed he still sprinkled some on top of his fried eggs — so I decided to do the same.

Chopping the scallions was the only prep I needed to do for this recipe, and it took just a few seconds.

Then I drizzled some olive oil into my pan.

First add some olive oil to a pan over heat. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Ramsay says you only need "a little bit of olive oil" for this recipe.

I took my pan off the heat and cracked my eggs.

Crack your eggs into the pan while its off the heat. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Ramsay recommends cracking your eggs on a flat surface.

Now it's time to season!

Add some salt and pepper. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

"Touch of salt, touch of pepper," Ramsay instructs in the clip. "Bring up the heat and let it cook nice and slowly."

And don't forget the red pepper flakes.

Story continues

Don't forget the red pepper flakes and scallions. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Following Ramsay's video, this is also when I added the scallions.

Now for the most important step — the butter.

Then add butter on the side. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Before watching Ramsay's TikTok, I had never heard of adding butter to the pan after the eggs have already begun frying.

Following his technique, I cut three thin slices of butter and placed them on the sides of my eggs.

I let the butter melt, which barely took a minute.

Let the butter melt into the eggs. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I could see my butter frothing up in the pan. Ramsay said this helps to cook the top of the eggs and ensure that the yolks come out beautiful.

Then I took my eggs off the heat and let them sit for a moment.

Let your eggs sit for a moment. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

It was almost time to dig in!

Ramsay's fried eggs are cooked perfectly, and so easy to replicate.

My fried eggs looked beautiful — and tasted even better. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I was worried that adding extra butter to the eggs would make them feel heavy on the stomach, but they tasted great. The yolks came out beautifully golden and were the perfect consistency for a plate of sunny-side-up eggs.

The butter added a nice hint of richness to the flavor, plus I loved throwing some bright-green scallions on top for added color and crunch.

Ramsay's recipe was so simple but still felt elevated. I'll definitely be using his tips the next time I'm craving some eggs for breakfast.

Read the original article on Insider