I tried Gordon Ramsay's favorite 10-minute pasta and now I know why he makes it every week

I made Gordon Ramsay's favorite 10-minute pasta and it was absolutely delicious. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I recently tried Gordon Ramsay's 10-minute pasta, which he makes for his family every week.

The dish has a turkey and leek sauce and is topped with crispy sage breadcrumbs.

Ramsay's delicious pasta was light and bright — exactly what I needed after a big holiday season.

I love making Gordon Ramsay's quick and delicious dishes.

Gordon Ramsay's 15-minute tagliatelle bolognese. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

From his 15-minute tagliatelle bolognese to his 10-minute bacon cheeseburger, Ramsay has never let me down when I need a fast recipe.

So I was ecstatic when I learned that the Michelin-starred chef has an entire cookbook dedicated to dishes that can be made in 10 minutes flat.

Ramsay said he makes this 10-minute pasta for his family every week.

Gordon Ramsay has a cookbook dedicated to 10-minute recipes. Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

In his cookbook, "Ramsay in 10," which came out in October 2021, Ramsay features a turkey and leek pasta with crispy sage breadcrumbs.

"For a change, skip the bolognese and make this creamy turkey and leek sauce in a fraction of the time instead," he wrote. "It might just become a regular midweek family meal, as it has at my house."

I'm always looking for quick and easy dishes to make during the busy workweek, so I knew I had to try this.

Here's how it all went down.

Ramsay's 10-minute pasta includes turkey, breadcrumbs, and leeks.

Ramsay's 10-minute pasta also features sage, heavy cream, and freshly-grated parmesan cheese. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

To make Ramsay's 10-minute pasta for four, you'll need:

17 ounces fresh penne or fusilli pasta

14 ounces ground turkey

¾ cup heavy cream

4 sage leaves

4 regular shallots (or 2 banana shallots)

3 garlic cloves

2 leeks

1 lemon

A handful of flat-leaf parsley leaves

Freshly-grated parmesan cheese (for serving)

To make the breadcrumbs for the pasta, you'll need:

6 tablespoons fresh breadcrumbs

2 sage leaves

2 tablespoons olive oil

Ramsay notes in his cookbook that the breadcrumbs are optional, but after trying the pasta myself I definitely recommend taking this extra step. It was the first time I made fresh breadcrumbs, and it couldn't have been easier.

But feel free to play around with the ingredients depending on your preferences. Ramsay said this dish also works great with ground chicken or sausage meat; the sage can easily be swapped for thyme, parsley, or tarragon; and any shape of fresh or dried pasta will do.

Before I got cooking, I needed to prep.

I grated the shallots and garlic. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

First I brought a saucepan of salted water to a boil so it'd be ready for the pasta in a few minutes.

Then, per Ramsay's recipe, I peeled and grated my shallots and garlic. If the handheld grater proves tricky (and risky for your fingers) feel free to use a knife to finish mincing the veggies.

After grating my shallots and garlic, I finely sliced my leeks.

I also let my leek slices soak in a bowl of cold water to ensure they were fully clean. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I should note that Ramsay recommends prepping your shallots and garlic while the olive oil is heating up in the pan and slicing your leeks right before you add the pasta. But I'm still quite slow at chopping veggies, so I got my prep out of the way first so I wouldn't be stressed about burning anything. I also let my leek slices soak in a bowl of cold water to ensure they were fully clean.

The recipe took me a tad longer than 10 minutes, but if you're confident in your chopping speed, then feel free to take Ramsay's lead.

I also prepped my fresh breadcrumbs.

I tore up two pieces of bread and threw them into the food processor. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I simply tore two slices of bread into pieces and threw them into the food processor, saving the leftovers I didn't need for the recipe.

I placed my Dutch oven over medium-high heat and added two tablespoons of olive oil. Then I added my shallots and garlic to the pan.

I let the shallots and garlic cook for two minutes. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I allowed the shallots and garlic to cook for two minutes, stirring regularly.

If you don't have a Dutch oven handy, Ramsay notes that this recipe also works with a heavy-based frying pan or a skillet.

Once the two minutes were up, I threw in the sage leaves and turkey.

I cooked the turkey until the meat was lightly browned. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I broke the turkey up with a wooden spoon and allowed it to cook for three to four minutes, until the meat was lightly browned.

While the turkey was cooking, I added my leeks to the boiling water.

I let the leeks cook for one minute. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I let the leeks cook for one minute, per Ramsay's instructions.

Then I threw in the penne.

I allowed the penne to cook until it was al dente. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I stirred to separate the pasta and allowed the penne to cook until it was al dente. Since I chose penne, my pasta didn't cook in the speedy two minutes that Ramsay recommends for fusilli. But just make sure to follow the instructions on your box and the noodles will taste great.

While my pasta was cooking, I added the cream to my turkey in the other pan.

I allowed my sauce to come to a boil. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I stirred to combine everything together and allowed my sauce to come to a boil.

I reduced the sauce to a simmer until I was ready to serve.

My simmering sauce. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Dinner was almost ready!

Then I moved onto the crispy sage breadcrumbs.

To reduce cooking time, I had a lot of pans going at once on the stove. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I placed a frying pan over medium heat and drizzled some olive oil. Then I added two sage leaves, which I had finely chopped.

I cooked the breadcrumbs until they were crisp and golden brown.

My crispy sage breadcrumbs. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

This happens very quickly, so make sure to watch the pan carefully so they don't burn.

I drained my pasta and leeks and added the penne to the sauce.

Now all I needed to do was mix everything together. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Ramsay recommends saving two to three tablespoons of the pasta water and throwing it in the sauce as well.

Then I added the finely-chopped parsley leaves, along with some lemon zest.

I also added salt and pepper. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I also added some salt and pepper before giving everything a big stir.

I topped everything off with the sage breadcrumbs.

My finished pasta. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

After I added the freshly-grated parmesan cheese and drizzle of olive oil that Ramsay recommends, I stepped back and admired my pasta.

The dish looked bright and inviting thanks to the pops of color from the parsley and breadcrumbs, and I loved seeing so many different textures meld together. Plus, it smelled absolutely delicious.

Ramsay's 10-minute pasta took me a couple of extra minutes, but the final result was definitely worth it.

I'll definitely make Ramsay's 10-minute pasta again. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I don't usually go for poultry with my pasta, so I was a bit skeptical when I made the turkey sauce. But I was pleasantly surprised by how much I loved Ramsay's pasta.

The turkey and leek sauce is so light, but it's packed with so much flavor. The leeks add just a hint of lovely sweetness, and the lemon really brightens each bite. And the contrasting textures of the crispy sage breadcrumbs paired with the creamy sauce make a fantastic team. I don't usually crave a big meal during the weekday, so I love that this pasta makes dinner interesting without being too heavy.

Whether you're longing for a light dish to help you recover from the holiday season, or just want a recipe that feels like spring, Ramsay's favorite 10-minute pasta will satisfy all your cravings.

