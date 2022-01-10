I tried Gordon Ramsay's order at In-N-Out, which he says he prefers to Shake Shack, and I loved every bite

I tried Gordon Ramsay's burger order at In-N-Out, which he orders "animal style." Erin McDowell/Insider; Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Gordon Ramsay recently said he preferred In-N-Out to Shake Shack "all the way."

"Especially when it's freshly cooked and served animal style," he told Thrillist. "Nothing better."

While in Austin, Texas, I tried out the celebrity chef's favorite order, and I was impressed.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has spoken a lot about his love for the West Coast fast-food chain In-N-Out.

Gordon Ramsay. Michael Loccisano/GettyImages

"People think Americans are obese and burgers are bad for them — they are delicious. In-N-Out burgers were extraordinary," he told Scottish newspaper the Sunday Mail in 2008. "I was so bad, I sat in the restaurant, had my double cheeseburger then minutes later I drove back around and got the same thing again to take away. I wish that they were set up in London because if there's one thing I miss flying out of LA, it's an In-N-Out Burger."

In a recent interview with Thrillist, Ramsay also set the record straight by saying he definitely prefers In-N-Out to the East Coast chain Shake Shack.

"No offense to my friend Danny Meyer of Shake Shack, but it's an In-N-Out burger, all the way," he said. "Especially when it's freshly cooked and served animal style. Nothing better."

On a recent trip to Austin, Texas, I decided to stop into a local In-N-Out to try the chef's go-to order.

With my burger. Erin McDowell/Insider

The chef orders a double cheeseburger — which refers to the chain's "Double-Double" — served "animal style."

The Double-Double usually comes with two beef patties, two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and spread, but "animal style" is slightly different. If you order your burger "animal style," the beef patties will be cooked in mustard and come with all the aforementioned toppings, plus pickles and extra spread, and the onions will be grilled.

However, it doesn't affect the price. My burger cost only $4.50.

The burger was large. It required two hands simply to hold it.

In-N-Out Double-Double burger. Erin McDowell/Insider

I could see the spread dripping from the bottom of the burger, as well as the layers of crispy lettuce, tomato, and thick burger patties.

The pickles were tart and crunchy, the beef patties were over-the-top juicy and flavorful, and the cheese-to-meat ratio was perfect.

In-N-Out Double-Double burger. Erin McDowell/Insider

The onions came through and added a lot of flavor. I also really liked the spread, which I thought added a nice tangy flavor to the burger. The cheese was also flavorful and thick — it covered every bit of the burger patties.

I could see why the celebrity chef would go back for another.

In-N-Out Double-Double burger. Erin McDowell/Insider

The burger was almost impossible for me to put down. I was truly blown away.

Despite it being a large burger, I finished it with little effort involved – it was just that good.

In-N-Out Double-Double burger wrapper. Erin McDowell/Insider

After trying Gordon Ramsay's In-N-Out order, I can see why the celebrity chef simply can't stop singing the chain's praises. The burger was juicy, large, super flavorful, and extremely fairly priced — and definitely worth driving back around for a second one.

